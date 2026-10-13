'It Felt Right': How Arizona State's Tuesday Practice May Be a Good Sign For The Rest of the Season

“This is the first day I felt like it was game day," ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham said. "It felt right.”

You can't win a Saturday game on a Tuesday, but you can certainly lose it.

On the ASU football practice grounds in Tempe, that sentiment was reflected in Tuesday practice.

Kenny Dillingham hasn't been shy to voice his wants and needs for his football team. At the top of that list? Finding a way to make the team click.

"We have a football team that is capable. That is the most exciting part," Dillingham said in his Monday press conference. "That's why I come in here excited. I've got to find the formula."

A day later, that formula may be starting to reveal itself. What are the main takeaways from ASU's practice, four days out from No. 10 Texas Tech?

Energy, Energy, Energy

Reports from Tuesday's practice state that the energy was noticeably higher, including talking and chatter from the team.

It started with coaches and staffers trying to pick up the energy. Eventually, the players joined in too.

"It was real," Dillingham said after practice. "That's what I'm trying to create. Full speed, gameday, energy and passion, every day. We've got to learn to do it, we can't just expect it on gamedays. We haven't gotten that done in practice. This was the first day that it felt like gameday."

Offensive Line Changes?

There was a change in energy for the Sun Devils, but could there be a change in personnel?

Dillingham revealed offensive linemen Tana Alo-Tupuola and Wade Helton will be good to go for this Saturday's trip to Lubbock. Helton has been out since Texas A&M with an injury, while Alo-Tupuola missed the Hawaii game due to personal reasons.

So, how much will change in the trenches? Dillingham was not willing to show his hand.

"There could be changes. There could not be changes. Who knows?" Dillingham said. "There definitely could be changes, or there could not be. Maybe. Who knows?"

Arizona State will need all hands on deck with a team like Texas Tech, including their top offensive linemen.

Everything On The Table



According to Chris Karpman of 247 Sports, Arizona State's starting cornerbacks did not have a good day in Tuesday's action.

Dillingham did not just let it slide by.

Backup cornerbacks Daquwan Dunn and Caleb Chester were then put on the field with the starters, while Rodney Bimage Jr. and Ashton Stamps played with the "twos" in a 11v11 period.

The 11v11 period was also noticeably very lively, fitting the theme of the day on the practice field.

ASU's quick pull of their starters fits what Dillingham said on Monday, especially following the standout games by RB Cordae Mack and DL Julian Hugo against Hawaii.

"We're going to put the best players on the field to try to win," Dillingham said. "There's not much gamesmanship for me there. It's the best players play."