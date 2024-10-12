Cam Rising struggles in Utah's stunning loss to Arizona State
Cam Rising did not look right from the first snap.
Utah's seventh-year senior quarterback, who had not played since injuring his throwing hand against Baylor on Sept. 7, started the Utes Big 12 matchup at Arizona State Friday night. But after just one offensive series and several errant throws, it was clear he was not healthy.
Playing with a glove on his throwing hand, Rising went 2-for-9 for 11 yards in Utah's first two offensive series. He also took a nasty hit where he appeared to roll his ankle. He either couldn't grip the ball or couldn't plant on his injured ankle. Or both. The result was almost every throw coming up short and off target.
Rising finished the game16-of-37 for 209 yards and 3 interceptions in Utah's 27-19 loss. All three interceptions were costly. The first two came in Arizona State territory. The third pick effectively ended the game.
Rising also severely underthrew wide receiver Money Parks on a key 4th down play early in the fourth quarter. Parks was wide open and easily would have picked up the first down. But the short pass forced him to go to the ground four yards short of the marker.
The 25-year-old Rising, who is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in college football, injured his throwing hand after being shoved into water coolers on the sideline against Baylor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the injury was a dislocated finger on his throwing hand, as well as stitches for a deep laceration.
Isaac Wilson, a true freshman, had started the last three games in Rising's absence. Coming off a bye week, there was hope Rising's hand had healed and he could play.
Wilson, the younger brother of Denver Broncos backup quarterback Zach Wilson, warmed up a few times on the sideline, but never went into the game.
Utah, the preseason favorite to win the Big 12, fell to 4-2 and 1-2 with the loss. The Sun Devils, who were picked to finish last in the conference, improved to 5-1 and 2-1.