Live updates, score: Utah at Arizona State Big 12 football matchup
Arizona State is looking for its first victory over Utah since 2018 - and it appears the Sun Devils will have to go through Cam Rising to get it.
Rising, Utah's seventh-year quarterback who has been sidelined with an injury since Sept. 7, will reportedly start on Friday night. His presence is a significant upgrade for the Utes over true freshman Isaac Wilson, who has been starting in his absence.
The Sun Devils are hoping for another sellout crowd at Mountain America Stadium. Nearly 55,000 fans packed the stadium for last week's thrilling 35-31 win over Kansas. While it won't be as hot as last week, the temperature is expected to be hovering around 95 degrees at kickoff.
Follow along below as we bring you live updates, big-play highlights and in-game analysis from Arizona State's Big 12 showdown with former Pac-12 foe Utah. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MST.
(Refresh for the latest updates.)
1ST QUARTER UPDATES
UTAH FIELD GOAL: The Utes take a 6-0 lead on a 40-yard field goal by Cole Becker. Terrific job by ASU's defense not giving ground after the turnover. Utah QB Cam Rising does not look right. It appears he's having a tough time gripping the football and his passes look like shot puts. I would not be surprised to see freshman Isaac Wilson soon.
UTAH INTERCEPTION: ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt gets hit on a third-down throw and the ball flutters into the hands of Utah lineman Junior Tafuna. Utah takes over at ASU's 28-yard line. Not an ideal start for the Sun Devils.
UTAH FIELD GOAL: The Utes cap their opening drive with a 48-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead. Utah QB Cam Rising, playing with a glove on his throwing hand, looked rusty and was off target on several throws. The Utes were pounding the Sun Devils on the ground, but the drive stalled when Rising couldn't convert on 3rd-and-long. The drive covered 48 yards on 12 plays. 9:57 left in the 1st quarter.
Official kickoff time is 7:35 p.m. MST. ASU's Mountain America Stadium is mostly full, but definitely not a sellout.
Arizona State wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Utah will start with the ball, with Cam Rising at quarterback.
PREGAME UPDATES
Utah quarterback Cam Rising is warming up with a glove on his throwing hand.
We're about 15 minutes away from kickoff at Mountain America Stadium and the temperature is 95 degrees. Much cooler than last week's kickoff temperature of 107.
Don't forget, this is a matchup between the preseason favorite in the Big 12 (Utah) and the preseason favorite to finish last (Arizona State).