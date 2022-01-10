Experts from across the virtual globe put their two cents on who will capture the College Football Playoff final in Indianapolis Monday night.

The College Football Playoff Final is here, and part two of Alabama-Georgia promises to be as good as the first meeting.

With a deep pool of talent that will be playing on Sundays in no time, both the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs field teams that are now undeniably the top two in the nation.

However, neither Nick Saban or Kirby Smart came this far to settle for No. 2 in the country.

Alabama looks to pull the double over their SEC foes after defeating them in the conference championship in December, while Georgia looks to get a double dose of revenge for both that loss and 2017's CFP final that saw them lose in overtime.

Georgia, favored by -2.5 points on SI Sportsbook, still find themselves as underdogs outside the world of sportsbooks.

Two great football programs will meet Monday night, and here's how some experts believe the game could shake out.

Experts Predict Alabama-Georgia National Championship

Sporting News- "This won't be a blowout like last time. Georgia got its groove back on both sides of the ball, and Alabama has depth to overcome injuries on both sides of the ball. Look for Georgia to jump out to a quick lead again, like they did in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs might even lead at halftime. Then, Young, the Heisman winner delivers a quick strike to Williams that starts the rally, and Alabama breaks the hearts of Georgia fans again. The Crimson Tide wins a seventh national championship under Nick Saban. Final score: Alabama 28, Georgia 24"

Athlon Sports- "A complete repeat of the first matchup seems unlikely. Georgia should make adjustments and come to Indianapolis with a much better game plan of how to defend Young and the Alabama offense. In the first game, the Bulldogs lost the small things – turnovers, red zone offense and third downs – and had issues on both sides of the ball. If they can reverse those three areas, get a better performance out of Bennett, Smart’s team is likely to leave Indianapolis with the title. On the other sideline, if Young has another huge night, and Alabama’s defense creates a ton of problems for Bennett again, the Crimson Tide will go back-to-back. Expect a closer game this time around with the trophy on the line. (7/10 writers chose Alabama)"

CBS Sports- "Will Young have to repeat that performance against a defense that is ranked third nationally against the rush? That’s assuming Georgia can run it with Alabama being ranked second in that category. Will Anderson Jr. is a given. The defense revolves around the talented linebacker, who leads the country in sacks with three of 17.5 coming in the postseason.

This game screams close and screams under the total (52.5 points). Georgia must limit Young and history. Alabama has won seven in a row, a record in a series that goes back to 1895. Just a hunch, but this seems to be Georgia’s time. Smart gets his first national championship and denies Saban his eighth. Call it 27-25, Dawgs."

Colin Cowherd- "There is in fact no proof that Georgia can be competitive against Alabama. I'm going to put it out there. I'm taking Bryce Young and Nick Saban."

Bleacher Report- "It's hard to knock off a conference opponent twice in the same season, and I don't believe that Alabama will get it done this year. I won't be shocked if the game goes into overtime or if the Crimson Tide cover a remarkably small spread. However, I'd expect Georgia to get a little revenge en route to its first national championship since 1980."

FiveThirtyEight- Georgia 55%, Alabama 45% chance of winning

TCU FanNation- "Alabama is just too good downfield and too explosive behind Bryce Young for them to be stifled offensively.

While this game might not be another 20-point blowout, Georgia turning a 24-point deficit (for much of the game) into a National Championship victory would be astonishing. Sorry, Georgia, but the 1980 season will remain the most glorious for another year."

Pro Football Network- "Tight end Brock Bowers was the only reliable option for Stetson Bennett to find downfield, and offensive coordinator Todd Monken must find ways to get other players to contribute. Keep in mind that Bowers made a number of incredible, acrobatic catches for the Dawgs in that game too. He wasn’t running free in the Alabama secondary. Someone else must emerge as they did against the Wolverines. Georgia 30 – Alabama 28"

ESPN- Split between Stanford Steve (Alabama +3) and Chris "The Bear" Fallica (Georgia -3)

Covers.com- "While I went into this game thinking we would get more value with Georgia after what happened in the SEC Championship Game, that didn’t end up happening. I think this ends up being a close game so, it’s hard to say no to getting points with Alabama in this spot. Roll Tide."

FanDuel- "Alabama is 42-24-3 in 69 all-time matchups against Georgia.

Alabama defeated Georgia, 41-24, in their last meeting for the SEC Championship on Dec. 4, 2021.

Georgia is 0-7 straight up in its last seven games against Alabama.

Alabama is 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last six games as the underdog.

Georgia is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 games this season.

The total has hit the over in nine of Alabama’s last 10 games against Georgia

Winner: Georgia (4)."