ASU Football: Former Devil Tommy Hudson Lands on Reserve COVID-19 List

Donnie Druin

Former Arizona State Sun Devil Tommy Hudson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19, the Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday. A total of three other players, including defensive linemen DaQuon Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley, joined Hudson as the first group of players to contract the virus during the regular season.

With four players and five coaching/personnel positives for Tennessee, their week four match-up with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday. According to various reports, the Titans won't be able to practice or meet at their facility until Saturday, putting the team at a vast disadvantage before their game.

"The Steelers-Titans game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, will be rescheduled to allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," said the NFL in an official statement.

"Details on the new game date and time on either Monday or Tuesday will be announced as soon as possible."

For a player that tests positive such as Hudson, the following protocol takes place: First, they are immediately isolated from the rest of the team with no access to team facilities and no direct contact with anybody involved with the team.

After being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the player must test negative once followed by a second negative test within 24 hours of originally testing negative. Following the second negative test, the player will have eight days of daily virus testing and increased symptom monitoring.

Hudson, a practice squad tight end that signed for Tennessee as an undrafted free agent back in May, played in 40 games during his tenure as a Sun Devil. 

