Former ASU WR Johnny Wilson Transfers to Florida State

Just days after entering the transfer portal, former Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Johnny Wilson found a new home at Florida State.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Johnny Wilson entered the transfer portal after only two years in Tempe.

Late Thursday, Dec. 23, Wilson already found a new home, as the former Arizona State pass-catcher landed at Florida State.

Florida State was one of over 30 schools to recruit Wilson before he ultimately ended up with Arizona State after decommitting from Oregon as a recruit in the 2020 class.

The 6-foot-6 receiver played in only eight games since his freshman season in 2020, carrying a redshirt status as a freshman this year with plenty of eligibility left for Florida State.

Wilson is the latest player from Arizona State to enter the transfer portal, joining running back Chip Trayanum, safety Cam Phillips, receiver Geordon Porter, defensive end Jordan Banks and defensive back Tommi Hill, who since November have officially made their desire to leave official.

In 2021, Wilson had 12 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown through four games.

Since this is his first time entering the transfer portal, he can transfer and play immediately for the Seminoles starting in 2022.

Wilson isn't the only Pac-12 receiver to transfer to Florida State, as former Oregon receiver Mycah Pittman also has packed his bags for FSU next season. The Seminoles also had two receivers decommit from their 2022 recruiting class.

As for Arizona State, the Sun Devils will be without Porter and now Wilson in the receiving corps for the upcoming Las Vegas Bowl against Wisconsin on Dec. 30.

Aside from the typical suspects in the receiving corps such as Ricky Pearsall and LV Bunkley-Shelton, the Sun Devils could see more opportunities from younger guys such as Elijah Badger and Andre Johnson.

Although Wilson sometimes flashed the talent that drew much excitement upon his arrival at Arizona State, ultimately departed as a disappointment.

Whether or not that's the fault of Wilson will be debated. However, both parties now move forward to finish the year on a high note.