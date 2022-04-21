The Sun Devils have four of their own on Pro Football Focus' final big board heading into the draft.

We're just one week from the NFL draft, and things are heating up for Arizona State prospects to potentially hear their names called throughout the three-day event in Las Vegas.

While no Sun Devils are expected to be selected in the first round, any amount of ASU's eight combine invites are players to watch at the end of the second day (third round) and beyond.

Pro Football Focus recently released its final big board, ranking the top 250 players in the upcoming draft.

In total, the Pac-12 had 20 players in the rankings, with Arizona State and UCLA leading the way with four each. Washington trailed just behind the Sun Devils with three.

All teams except Arizona, Cal, Colorado and Oregon State had a player land on the list.

Here's where ASU saw representation in PFF's final big board:

Four Arizona State Players Crack PFF Top 250 Draft Board

No. 77: T Kellen Diesch PFF Analysis: "Diesch was one of the highest-graded Power Five tackles in the country this past season and didn't lose much in pass protection, as he allowed multiple pressures only once in 2021 and gave up all of seven in total." No. 80: C Dohnovan West PFF Analysis: "West started ever since his freshman year in 2019. While he played guard in 2020, he starred at center this past season and likely profiles best to that position in the NFL." No. 124: RB Rachaad White PFF Analysis: "White has some of the best natural talent with the ball in his hands in the draft class. It's why he scored 20 times and broke 52 tackles on 225 collegiate carries. He just needs to rein in his freelancing style." No. 238: DB Jack Jones

Thank you for making AllSunDevils.com your choice for Arizona State Sun Devils coverage! Make sure to give us a like on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for more news, updates, analysis and more!

TOP STORIES

ESPN FPI Predicts Arizona State's Record

NFL Mock Draft Projects Five Pac-12 Players in First Round

Jayden Daniels Discusses ASU Transfer, Why he Chose LSU

Options Slim if Arizona State Covets Transfer QB

Herm Edwards, Glenn Thomas Discuss ASU QB Battle

Four Transfer Portal WR's for Arizona State to Target

Trenton Bourguet Confident in Spring Showcase Outing

Evaluating Each ASU QB Spring Showcase Performance