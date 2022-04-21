Skip to main content

Four Arizona State Players Crack PFF Top 250 Draft Board

The Sun Devils have four of their own on Pro Football Focus' final big board heading into the draft.

We're just one week from the NFL draft, and things are heating up for Arizona State prospects to potentially hear their names called throughout the three-day event in Las Vegas. 

While no Sun Devils are expected to be selected in the first round, any amount of ASU's eight combine invites are players to watch at the end of the second day (third round) and beyond. 

Pro Football Focus recently released its final big board, ranking the top 250 players in the upcoming draft. 

In total, the Pac-12 had 20 players in the rankings, with Arizona State and UCLA leading the way with four each. Washington trailed just behind the Sun Devils with three.

All teams except Arizona, Cal, Colorado and Oregon State had a player land on the list. 

Here's where ASU saw representation in PFF's final big board:

No. 77: T Kellen Diesch

Kellen Diesch

PFF Analysis: "Diesch was one of the highest-graded Power Five tackles in the country this past season and didn't lose much in pass protection, as he allowed multiple pressures only once in 2021 and gave up all of seven in total."

No. 80: C Dohnovan West

Dohnovan West

PFF Analysis: "West started ever since his freshman year in 2019. While he played guard in 2020, he starred at center this past season and likely profiles best to that position in the NFL."

No. 124: RB Rachaad White

Rachaad White

PFF Analysis: "White has some of the best natural talent with the ball in his hands in the draft class. It's why he scored 20 times and broke 52 tackles on 225 collegiate carries. He just needs to rein in his freelancing style."

No. 238: DB Jack Jones

Jack Jones

