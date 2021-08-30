It's Officially Game Week for Arizona State Football

After an offseason where football couldn't come soon enough, the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to kick off their season Thursday night.

It's finally here: The Arizona State Sun Devils play football this week.

Each offseason feels incredibly long with months on end of no football. The first week of college football season feels similar to opening presents on Christmas morning, and after such a long year thanks to COVID-19, many teams across the country will look forward to (hopefully) playing their first full schedule since 2019.

Conference realignment, NCAA investigations and forming alliances have all thrown Arizona State into an offseason truly like no other.

It's been exhausting for both the school and fan base, as both simply want to move on and focus on what we're all really here for. Arizona State has the potential to make serious noise within the Pac-12 this season thanks to a talented and experienced roster.

That special campaign all begins Thursday, as the Sun Devils host Southern Utah at Sun Devil Stadium. The Thunderbirds (great nickname) are already 0-1 this season, suffering a 45-14 loss to San Jose State over the weekend.

Although the team appears ready to start their season in proper fashion, a handful of questions still need to be answered; Who will emerge between the young plethora of pass-catchers on offense? Can Jayden Daniels improve himself as a pocket passer? How will the defense replace the loss of defensive lineman Jermayne Lole?

With all these questions, we will find answers sooner or later. ASU's first opportunity to do that remains a mere three days away.

It's officially game week for Arizona State, and the anticipation around Tempe surrounding this team genuinely feels exciting.

