Arizona State Secures Visit With Elite WR Transfer

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham and his staff have much work cut out for them following a 2025 season that resulted in an 8-5 mark - the end result has widely been categorized as a disappointment.

The other major fallout from a season that has been perceived as underwhelming is the fact that the veteran-laden roster that was intact in 2025 has largely moved on.

This inherently forces the staff to attack the transfer portal - which opened January 2 - with ferocity. The results have been promising thus far, and recent developments at the wide receiver position are perhaps the most encouraging in the infant stages of 2026 roster building.

Sun Devils Secure Visit With Elite Wide Receiver

Rivals/ON3's Hayes Fawcett reported on Saturday that former Colorado WR Omarion Miller - who officially entered the portal on Friday - is already set to visit Tempe on Sunday before visiting fellow Big 12 rival Texas Tech on Monday and Tuesday.

Miller, a soon-to-be senior, is currently the second rated receiver in the portal and came into college as a four-star prospect in the class of 2023.

The dynamic playmaker stepped up admirably in the absence of 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter - recording 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2025, while also recording 18 yards per catch.

CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz reported minutes later that the Sun Devils have also emerged as a serious contender for former Boston College WR Reed Harris, who currently ranks as the fourth best receiver and 14th best player in the portal.

Addition of Miller Would be Massive for ASU

Arizona State has a trio of talented veteran receivers that are slated to return in 2026 - senior Jalen Moss, who is coming off of a 129 yard showing in the Sun Bowl, as well as juniors Derek Eusebio and Jaren Hamilton. A trio of rising stars are viewed quite highly as well in Cory Butler Jr., Harry Hassman, and Uriah Neloms, but Miller would quite clearly slot in as a top receiving option in lieu of Tyson's departure to the NFL.

WR coach Hines Ward has done a superb job in his two seasons in the role. The marked development of Tyson over the last two campaigns, as well as the flashes that Moss and Eusebio have displayed are going to be paramount in recruiting efforts at the position moving forward - as they look to continue to send receivers to the NFL.

