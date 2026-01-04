Arizona State Reportedly Lands Commitment From Key Quarterback Target

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham has likely found his starting quarterback for the 2026 Arizona State football season.

The last two months have presented much uncertainty at the position, as Sam Leavitt underwent foot surgery, informed coaches of his intention to transfer, and wasn't present for anything team-related following the November 28 loss to Arizona.

Jeff Sims is out of eligibility, while impressive recruits Jake Fette and Cameron Dyer are inexperienced at the collegiate level.

Enter Cutter Boley.

Boley, a soon-to-be junior, was a late announcement as far as his intention to enter the transfer portal. He entered the portal officially on Friday when it opened, and took his first visit with Arizona State.

The rest is now history.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Has a New Quarterback

John Brice of Footballscoop.com broke news on Saturday that Boley officially committed to Arizona State in the midst of his visit, a report that was corroborated by Arizona State insider Chris Karpman.

Boley, 20, is a product of Lexington Christian Academy and was a prized recruit in the 2024 class. He redshirted in 2024 before taking over as the starting player early in on the 2025 campaign.

The Kentucky native flashed heavily during the season, including a five-touchdown performance against Tennessee and a solid showing against Georgia, but still has much room to grow.

Boley's arm talent is off the charts, as he has made many throws in the book against what is seen as stringent SEC defenses, but he also has concerns as far as reading through progressions and ultimate decision making in the heat of the moment - this came to a head with four interceptions in his final two games with Kentucky.

On the flip side, it should be assumed that Boley's skill position support will be stronger in Tempe, and Dillingham has now built up an incredible track record as far as quarterback development is concerned.

Boley Will Have Great Chance to Win Starting Job

There is little doubt that Boley will be given every chance to win the starting job this spring and fall. Dillingham has always been about pushing honest competition, so it would be a surprise to see Boley get crowned the starting player at this moment, but he will likely have the advantage over both Fette and Dyer going into camp.

There is still potential that another player is added at the position in the coming weeks, but that remains to be seen.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches as his team practices at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during Sun Bowl week ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

