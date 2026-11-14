LANDED: 17 Hours Later, Arizona State Football Arrives in Orlando For Postponed Kickoff

It's official: the Sun Devils are in the Sunshine State.

ASU's travel has been anything but sunshine, however, facing a 17-hour flight delay due to a nationwide ground stoppage by the FAA.

PHX-MCO

Originally set to take off on Friday afternoon, the Sun Devils took off at 7:25 a.m. local time Saturday morning.

ASU's charter made it to Orlando's International Airport (MCO) in just three hours and 22 minutes, thanks to some pilots who understood the situation and some push from the jet stream.

Kenny Dillingham's team landed at 12:47 p.m. EST, less than three hours from kickoff for ASU-UCF.

With some wiggle room in Central Florida, officials pushed back the kickoff of the game from 3:30 p.m. EST to 5:30 p.m. EST.

The new start time helps the Devils, but regardless, it will be a "show and go" type of day for Sun Devil football.

ASU will stop at a hotel for a meal and meetings before heading to UCF's "Bounce House".

Kenny Dillingham's Thoughts

During the chaos of the affected travel, The Athletic reached out to Dillingham for his thoughts.

“I’ve coached high school games before where we’ve had four-hour bus rides, so let’s dance!"



“There’s really nothing you can do about it. It is what it is. And it’s not like they’re gonna count it as .75 in the loss column if you lose. If you make a big deal about it with your team, then it’s a big deal. I’m trying to make it as un-big of a deal as we can."

Who Else?

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Seven college football games adjusted to new kickoff times, as of Saturday morning.

Kansas vs. West Virginia, 3:30 p.m. (EST)

Auburn vs. Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m.

Tulane vs. Rice, 4:30 p.m.

Arizona State vs. UCF, 5:30 p.m.

Washington vs. Michigan State, 5:30 p.m.

Baylor vs. BYU, 7 p.m.

FAU vs. Tulsa, 7:15 p.m.

Sports Business Journal has put up a "tracker" to monitor the teams affected.

GROUNDED (19):

Arizona State (to UCF)

Auburn (to Mississippi State)

Baylor (to BYU)

Colorado State (to Washington State)

FAU (to Tulsa)

Kansas State (to TCU)

Minnesota (to Penn State)

Ole Miss (to Oklahoma)

Oregon State (to Boise State)

Purdue (to Iowa)

San Jose State (to Air Force)

Tennessee (to Texas A&M)

Texas (to LSU)

Tulane (to Rice)

UNLV (to New Mexico)

Utah (to Arizona)

Utah State (to San Diego State)

Washington (to Michigan State)

Wyoming (at UTEP)

Baylor, Utah, and Kansas State join ASU as Big 12 programs who have been impacted by the FAA ground stop.

Utah is set to travel to Arizona to play the Arizona Wildcats.

Big 12's Current Schedule:

Cincinnati at Iowa State

Kansas State at TCU

Kansas at West Virginia

Arizona State at UCF

Baylor at BYU

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Utah at Arizona