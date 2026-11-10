Everything UCF Head Coach Scott Frost Said About Arizona State, Kenny Dillingham Ahead of ASU's Trip to Orlando

Sun Devil fans, you're going to Disney World!

...Well, not quite. Arizona State football will be about 30 miles northeast of the Happiest Place on Earth, looking to have a magical time of their own on the gridiron.

Central Florida will host ASU for the first time ever, with the Saturday matchup being just the third time in history that the two programs have met.

What do the Knights think of the cross-country Sun Devils? Here is what UCF HC Scott Frost had to say in his Monday press conference:

What To Do This Week to Prepare For Arizona State

"We do everything we can to get our guys ready. Arizona State's a really good team. They've been in every game they've been in, except one, similar to us. I think they kind of settled in on their quarterback (Jake Fette). They've done a really good job against the run, particularly lately. They're a really good team in about the same situation we are. So it's going to be another battle. I have a lot of respect for them and their coaching staff, and we have to do everything we can to prepare well."

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What Challenges Does Arizona State Bring?

"Just another good team. Like I said, I think they've settled in on a quarterback who's young but playing pretty well. Their defense is longer and more athletic than probably what we saw last week (vs. Kansas). They run to the ball really well. It's going to be a challenge on both sides of the football, and just like last week and the week before, teams in this league are pretty evenly matched, and you've got to play really well every week."

Familiarity with Kenny Dillingham, ASU

"Coach Dillingham, and I've known him for a long time. His brother-in-law is one of my better friends in the world, Aaron. I was down around, I went to a game (at ASU) with RJ in 2023, probably. So, fairly familiar with the school and everything about it, and I think there are a lot of similarities. Being in a city, one of the biggest schools in the country, and again, a lot of respect for him (Dillingham).

Competition in Big 12, Parity Across The League

"You got to play well that week. Turnovers become even more important, and penalties and playing a clean game. The biggest differentiator to me is quarterback play when you have two really even teams and somebody has a special quarterback or a quarterback that has a special day, that seems to be the difference."

Frost and the Knights will welcome Dillingham and the Devils this Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1:30 p.m. MST on ESPN2.