Larry Turner-Gooden De-Commits From Arizona State

The Arizona State Sun Devils continue to see their 2021 recruiting class fall apart, as highly coveted ATH Larry Turner-Gooden de-committed from Arizona State on Thursday.

Turner-Gooden becomes the third commitment for Arizona State to reopen their recruitment for the Sun Devils' class of 2022, following Alfonzo Allen and Jaylin Marshall. September becomes the third straight month ASU has seen a recruit step away from the program.

Turner-Gooden, who initially committed to Arizona State on Feb. 26, recently had a visit to Penn State, where he was able to watch the Nittany Lions defeat a ranked Auburn Tigers squad in a whiteout atmosphere.

That same day, the Sun Devils fell to BYU on the road. Turner currently also has a visit lined up with Texas in the future.

Turner-Gooden currently has over 30 scholarship offers, and with his recruitment now back open, expect that number to jump. Turner-Gooden has collected offers from prestigious programs such as Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Notre Dame among others.

Turner-Gooden, although listed as an athlete, was set to play safety for the Sun Devils prior to his de-commitment.

Now, Arizona State boasts just four names in their current 2022 class: Tevin White, Tristan Dunn, Carter Brown and Syncere Massey. The group of four players for Arizona State is the lowest out of all Power-5 programs.