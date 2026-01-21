Official Dates Revealed for Arizona State's 2026 Big 12 Slate

TEMPE -- The countdown is officially here for the Arizona State Sun Devils - it is now 227 days until the program kicks off their 2026 season at home, which will usher in Kenny Dillingham's fourth campaign as head coach as well.

The Big 12 conference unveiling the full league schedule on Wednesday morning made the inevitable start of the season feel even closer to becoming a reality, with at least eight months for fans to plan out road trips in what will be the most intriguing road schedule the program has embarked upon in years.

Below are the dates of the Big 12 portion of the Sun Devils' schedule that have yet to be revealed - it is already known that Arizona State will be playing Morgan State on September 5, Texas A&M on September 12, and Kansas (London) on September 19.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates touchdown with running back Kyson Brown (1) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Baylor: October 3

Arizona State welcomes Baylor to Tempe in what will be a rematch of the 27-24 Sun Devil win in Waco in September of last year. Baylor will have a new starting quarterback in former five-star recruit DJ Lagway.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils place kicker Jesus Gomez (35) kicks a field goal against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Hawaii: October 10

The Sun Devils will host the Rainbow Warriors in an especially late non-conference bout due to the game in London against Kansas.

@ Texas Tech: October 17

ESPN's Pete Thamel previously reported that this contest would be scheduled for week seven of the season. The two conference heavyweights could be entering this game as hopefuls to reach the Big 12 title game - with the two programs also seeking to break the tie as conference opponents, as they have split the final result in the first two seasons of facing off.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) celebrates with offensive lineman Josh Atkins (53) and wide receiver Malik McClain (12) after scoring a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the fourth quarter at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas State: October 24

This will be the second time that Arizona State has squared off with the Wildcats in the Big 12. The Sun Devils won a game in Manhattan in 2024 that opened the door for their Big 12 title game appearance.

An interesting storyline in this game is that Kansas State has a new head coach in former quarterback Collin Klein, who will be seeking to coach an improved team in 2026.

@ Brigham Young: October 31

This will be the third time the budding rivals have squared off this decade, with BYU having won a non-conference bout between the two in 2021, and Arizona State having exacted revenge with the 2024 win that paved the way to representing the league in the title game.

BYU will be returning much production, including sophomore QB Bear Bachmeier, and will go into this game with definitive home-field advantage in Provo.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Brandon Lloyd (57) celebrates after defeating the Brigham Young Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado: November 7

This will be the second time that the former Pac-12 foes square off in the new league, as the Sun Devils defeated the Buffaloes by a score of 42-17 this past November.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is seeking to rebound from a rough season in Boulder in 2025, and he will certainly have the QB to do so, as the returning Julian Lewis was a bright spot in what was an otherwise lost season.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) recovers a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

@ UCF: November 14

The Sun Devils are set to travel to Orlando for the first time this season, as they won the previous two encounters that were held in Tempe.

UCF has potential to be the breakout team of the year in the conference in 2026, especially due to head coach Scott Frost adding College Football Playoff participant Alonza Barnett III to be the starting quarterback of the team.

Oklahoma State: November 21

Oklahoma State certainly has potential to be one of the biggest risers in the conference this season, as first-year head coach Eric Morris brought much of the production that turned North Texas into a mid-major power along to Stillwater for his first season at the helm.

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker has potential to be the best quarterback the Sun Devils face all season, while running back Caleb Hawkins has much potential to be the best running back in the conference.

@ Arizona: November 28

The 100th edition of the Territorial Cup will be played on a Saturday in Tucson. The Wildcats took the game in Tempe in a 23-7 victory behind a stringent defensive showing. Arizona State has a strong opportunity to retake the cup with a roster that is deeper at different positions compared to 2025.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) holds the Territorial Cup at the end of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

