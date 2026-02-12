New Contract Details Revealed for Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham appears to be going all-in as far as his future as the leader of Arizona State football is concerned.

The head coach previously agreed to an amended contract with Arizona State in mid-December, putting speculation that the 35-year old would leave to Michigan to reast.

Now, the Arizona Board of Regents is expected to officially approve of the deal next week, and Arizona State insider Chris Karpman has discovered specifics in relation to the agreed upon deal.

Dillingham Set to Make History in Arizona

The soon-to-be fourth year head coach is now slated to become the highest paid state level employee in the history of the state of Arizona - superceding previous high-profile coaches such as Arizona basketball's Sean Miller.

"NEW DETAILS: Kenny Dillingham's base pay will be $6.4 million this year, a modest $400k increase over what was already due, if the agreement is approved by ABOR as expected next week. He'll be the highest-paid state employee in Arizona history."

This has been earned to the highest degree, as Dillingham has revived one of the more substantial brands in the Big 12 in response to several disastrous turn of events under former head coach Herm Edwards. Dillingham has boosted the program's profile once again, while in turn boosting the value of Arizona State athletics.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Former Arizona State Sun Devils football player Cam Skattebo (left) with head coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Boost in Support for Assistants Confirmed

Staff retention has been a key to success for ASU during Dillingham's tenure - the head coach has stressed the need to even better support the surrounding staff, and this seems to be a new reality in Tempe.

"ASU football's staffing pool will increase by $2.2 million, enabling easier assistant coaching retention."

Marcus Arroyo, Brian Ward, and WR coach Hines Ward are just a few of the vital player developers/recruiters that are currently locked in with the program - retaining all of them appears to be more attainable in the long term now with this major bump in salary pool.

Dillingham Planning for Long Term Future at ASU

The latest tidbit in Karpman's revelation seems to point to the fact that Dillingham isn't planning on leaving anytime soon.

"ASU agreed to pay the cost of in-state tuition for Dillingham's children to attend ASU for undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the amended contract. That's like 15 years away. He's thinking way ahead to a potentially very long future leading the Sun Devils."

Dillingham's son is three years old - the tuition agreement in his amended contract likely points to a long-term future in Tempe that extends beyond his first child, as he and his wife welcomed a second child in January. It seems as if the loyalty that he has preached for years is being put in practice and that there aren't any intentions to depart Arizona State.

