Latest NFL mock draft predicts Cam Skattebo will drop to Steelers
Cam Skattebo turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month.
Arizona State's All-American running back posted one of the top vertical jumps of any player, leaping 39.5 inches. At the time, it put to bed any questions about his athleticism.
But those questions resurfaced this week after Skattebo reportedly ran a 4.65 40-yard dash during a private workout for NFL scouts. That time ranks last among all of the running backs who competed at the combine.
While the 40-yard dash is not a reflection of true game speed, it's still something NFL talent evaluators take into consideration when drafting a college prospect.
Skattebo drops to fourth round
In ESPN's latest seven-round NFL mock draft, released Thursday, draft analyst Matt Miller has Skattebo falling to the fourth round — but landing with a team that seems like an ideal fit.
Miller has the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting Skattebo with pick No. 123. The Steelers have long been a run-first team, and they recently lost running back Najee Harris to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Miller predicts six running backs will be drafted before Skattebo, which is hard to believe. The San Francisco 49ers, who are in partial rebuild mode after letting a ton of talent leave via free agency — including bruising multi-purpose threat Deebo Samuel — seem like a team that would snap up Skattebo if he falls that far. The 49ers have six picks in the first four rounds.
The Chargers, with coach Jim Harbaugh's smash-mouth style, have also been linked to Skattebo. But Miller has the Chargers drafting North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton in the first round.
In the latest four-round mock draft from NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter, Skattebo is projected to be selected one pick earlier in the fourth round — pick No. 122 by the Denver Broncos.
Skattebo has previously been projected to go as high as the third round in April's draft, and be one of the first four running backs off the board. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has Skattebo ranked as the ninth-best running back prospect in the draft.
Skattebo, who was measured at 5-foot-9 1/2 and weighed in at 219 pounds at the combine, racked up 1,711 yards rushing (5.8 yards per carry), 605 yards receiving (13.4 yards per catch) and 25 total touchdowns in 13 games for Arizona State last season.
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.