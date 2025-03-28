Cam Skattebo posts surprising 40-yard dash time
Cam Skattebo is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Arizona State's All-American running back is an old school football player who invites contact and plays with as much violence as any player in the draft.
He's also incredibly skilled and athletic, as evidenced by his ability to pass protect, play special teams and catch passes out of the backfield. He racked up 1,711 yards rushing (5.8 yards per carry), 605 yards receiving (13.4 yards per catch) and 25 total touchdowns in 13 games for Arizona State last season.
Skattebo finally runs 40-yard dash
The one question mark surrounding Skattebo has been his speed. On tape, he routinely ran away from Big 12 linebackers and defensive backs. But NFL draft analysts are enamored with 40-yard dash times.
Skattebo elected not to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month. Instead he competed in the vertical jump and broad jump — and posted one of the best verticals of any player at the combine at 39.5 inches.
On Thursday Skattebo held a private workout for NFL scouts, and he reportedly posted a 40-yard dash time of 4.65.
That time would put him last among all of the running backs who competed at the combine. The slowest time at the combine was a 4.62 posted by Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley IV.
It would also put him near the bottom of times posted by linebackers — the players Skattebo has to separate from. UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano posted the fastest 40-yard dash time at 4.46.
The good news for Skattebo is "game speed" is much different than running a 40 in spandex and no pads on a Thursday afternoon in March. When scouts turn on the film, they'll see what Big 12 players and coaches saw all season — Skattebo running through, over and away from defenders.
Skattebo has been projected to be drafted anywhere from the second round to the seventh round in the NFL draft. It's a safe bet that the teams targeting Skattebo already have a good idea of his game speed.