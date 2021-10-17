    • October 17, 2021
    LIVE BLOG: Arizona State vs Utah
    Welcome to AllSunDevils' live blog of the seventh game of the season for Arizona State. Here you will find updates, events, analysis and more on this page, which will be updated live.
    First Quarter ASU 0, Utah 0

    Pregame

    The Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes face off tonight to see who will remain unbeaten against Pac-12 opponents. 

    The Sun Devils are riding high off a 28-10 victory over Stanford that continued there strong success against conference opponents. Quarterback Jayden Daniels and the sturdy ASU defense has led the maroon and gold to a 3-0 record against the Pac-12

    The Utes are right on the Sun Devils tail in the Pac-12 South, with a 2-0 record in the conference. Utah is allowing just 23 points a game which they will hope to continue as ASU is averaging over 30 points. 

    Kick-off for tonight is at 7:15 p.m. MST. Stay here for updates, stats, and analysis throughout the game. The game will be on ESPNews until the Alabama game concludes, which will then put the game back on ESPN.

