LIVE BLOG: Arizona State vs Utah

First Quarter ASU 0, Utah 0

Pregame

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes face off tonight to see who will remain unbeaten against Pac-12 opponents.

The Sun Devils are riding high off a 28-10 victory over Stanford that continued there strong success against conference opponents. Quarterback Jayden Daniels and the sturdy ASU defense has led the maroon and gold to a 3-0 record against the Pac-12

The Utes are right on the Sun Devils tail in the Pac-12 South, with a 2-0 record in the conference. Utah is allowing just 23 points a game which they will hope to continue as ASU is averaging over 30 points.

Kick-off for tonight is at 7:15 p.m. MST. Stay here for updates, stats, and analysis throughout the game. The game will be on ESPNews until the Alabama game concludes, which will then put the game back on ESPN.