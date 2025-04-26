New York Giants fans have great reaction to Cam Skattebo draft pick
Cam Skattebo seems like a perfect fit for New York.
Skattebo, who was drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, is as confident of a football player as you will find. And he backs it up with a relentless work ethic and a level of toughness that sets him apart from the pack.
Not only is Skattebo a tackle-breaking machine at running back, but he also goes out of his way to hit opposing linebackers and defensive backs. His punishing style of running led to 183 forced missed tackles the past two seasons at Arizona State, the most among Power Four running backs.
And while his performance against Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals was the stuff legends are made of, it was nothing new to Skattebo. If you watch film of his 47 college games — as the Giants surely did — he consistently ran over defenders and broke off big gains by exploding through the line of scrimmage.
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham raved about Skattebo's transformation this past season, as he elevated his game to another level. And now he gets to showcase his remarkable skill set in the NFL.
"He's put in the work. When he showed up here he was unbelievable [at] contact balance, hard to tackle. ... But this year he really took another step," Dillingham said in early December. "He really pushed himself to be the strongest version of himself, to drop body fat, to increase speed. I think when he did all that, and then he started practicing consistently and started managing his body and taking care of his body and eating right, he really took his game to a level that I felt like he could get to."
After Skattebo was drafted on Saturday, Giants fans reacted to the pick on social media. And the reactions were overwhelmingly positive. Arguably the second-best running back in the draft, Giants fans know they got a steal. And they know they got a player who fits New York.
Here's a sampling of the reaction from Giants fans: