Cam Skattebo drafted by New York Giants in 4th round of NFL Draft
Cam Skattebo has finally found an NFL home.
After being passed over during the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft, Skattebo was drafted on Saturday by the New York Giants in the fourth round (pick No. 105).
The Giants, who struggled after losing running back Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles, now have a versatile weapon out the backfield to complement quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Giants traded up to draft Dart in the first round.
Skattebo, who was measured at 5-foot-9 1/2 and weighed in at 219 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, racked up 1,711 yards rushing (5.8 yards per carry), 605 yards receiving (13.4 yards per catch) and 25 total touchdowns in 13 games for Arizona State last season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Skattebo is the second-best RB prospect in the draft, behind Ashton Jeanty. PFF ranked Skattebo first in three of their nine "superlative" categories: Best Short-Yardage, Best Pass-Catcher and Most Determined Runner.
Best Short-Yardage: "If you need to pick up a couple yards, Skattebo is your guy. His 94.1 rushing grade on plays when the offense needed three yards or fewer led the nation over the last two seasons. Skattebo’s 23 rushing touchdowns on such plays were also the most in the country in that span."
Best Pass-Catcher: "Skattebo is much more than just a goal-line back. His 829 receiving yards since 2023 are the most among running backs in this draft class and second overall. While his long speed is limited, Skattebo has natural hands and can make defenders miss in space."
Most Determined Runner: "Skattebo’s grit and determination made him such a special football player with the Sun Devils. He simply refuses to be tackled and pushes his body to the absolute limits, even throwing up on the sideline of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal before putting up a legendary performance. While Skattebo lacks top-end athletic traits like others, his 183 forced missed tackles since 2023 are still the most among Power Four running backs."
Skattebo recorded a vertical jump of 39.5 inches at the combine — tied for fifth-best among all players. It was the second-best leap among the running backs, just behind the 40.5-inch jump recorded by Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten.
Former NFL star running back Maurice Jones-Drew believes Skattebo has the potential to be a day-one starter next season.
"Skattebo is a football player through and through, as he routinely gives his all no matter his role," Jones-Drew wrote. "This along with his competitive nature was on display during Arizona State's CFP quarterfinal loss to Texas, a contest in which he was named the game's offensive MVP after recording 143 rushing yards, 99 receiving yards and a 42-yard touchdown pass."
"He has great patience and contact balance as a rusher, forcing 102 missed tackles on runs last season (second in the FBS, per Pro Football Focus, behind only Ashton Jeanty). Skattebo could thrive in a number of NFL systems as the last piece to an offensive puzzle. The only question I have about him is his game speed, but he has the potential to be a Day 1 starter with the right team."