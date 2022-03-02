NFL Combine: Wednesday Pac-12 Notebook

All the sights and sounds regarding the Pac-12 on Wednesday in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine.

INDIANAPOLIS -- After NFL general managers and head coaches spoke to reporters on Tuesday, the first group of prospects were made available to media members Wednesday.

Quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers hit the podium and answered a slew of questions before the NFL Scouting Combine's initial testing day on Thursday.

Prominent names such as Pitt's Kenny Pickett, Liberty's Malik Willis and Alabama's Jameson Williams headlined a busy schedule of prospects interviewed by media early in the day.

The Pac-12 saw some of their best players take the stage Wednesday, including USC's Drake London.

London touched on a variety of topics, mentioning he would only do interviews while at the Combine and skip the on-field participation.

He also said he tries to model his game after receivers such as Calvin Johnson and Mike Evans.

UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich, flowing hair and all, also spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

Dulcich is considered to be one of the most dynamic players at his position coming out, but also mentioned how his blocking turned him into an every-down player.

"Putting my hand in the ground for the first time in college was definitely new for me, but I was excited to take this step and learn everything. Once I kind of honed in on my techniques and fundamentals over the years . . . It was real instrumental for me," said Dulcich.

Fellow Pac-12 tight ends Teagan Quitoriano (Oregon State), Cade Otton (Washington) and Curtis Hodges (Arizona State) also spoke.

Hodges wouldn't dive too deep into the current atmosphere at Arizona State.

"I don't know too much, I've been locked on this (the NFL Combine) to be honest, but I hope it all smooths out and they get back to business. Regardless of what happens with the coaching staff, they got plenty of good players there," said Hodges.

Otton won't be working out at the Combine after still rehabbing an ankle injury, while also suggesting he may not be able to work out at Washington's Pro Day on March 29.

Oregon receivers Devon Williams and Johnny Johnson III represented the Ducks well.

UCLA receiver Kyle Philips was kind enough to elaborate on the four pass-catchers he looks up to in the NFL.

He said, "I have four. Obviously Cole Beasley and Hunter Renfrow, I know I get those comparisons a lot so I love watching the way they run routes and how intentional they are. There's no wasted movement, whether it's a lean, a head up high, everything has a purpose to it.

"Another one is Keenan Allen. Obviously, I don't have the same body build as him. But something I like that he does is at the top of his routes he has a little skip-step, it freezes the DB and (Allen) makes his move. (I'd like to) add that to my game a little bit. And then the last one is Davante Adams, his release package and his split-release, I'd like to add that when I can."

Thursday will be the ultimate test for these prospects when they hit the field in front of the entire world of professional football.