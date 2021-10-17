Notable Numbers: Arizona State's 35-21 Loss to Utah

It was a story of two halves for Arizona State, and the numbers don't lie.

There's no beating around the bush: The Arizona State Sun Devils looked horrid in their second half performance against the Utah Utes.

Two quarters of play saw the Sun Devils up 21-7 despite eight first half penalties called against ASU. Outranking the Utes in every major team statistical category heading into Saturday, Arizona State amassed 288 yards of offense in the first half before gaining just 97 in the final two quarters.

28 points went unanswered to end the game, propelling Utah to the top of the Pac-12 South after defeating Arizona State 35-21.

There's a lot to digest with this loss, and thankfully for the program, their next game won't be until a home contest against Washington State on Oct. 30.

Notable Numbers in Arizona State's 35-21 Loss to Utah

6,000- Daniels managed to reach 6,000 career rushing/passing yards during the game Saturday, including becoming the 14th quarterback in program history to reach 5,000 career passing yards.

455- Utah managed to put up 455 total yards on Arizona State's defense, the first team to accomplish that feat this season.

0.7- Arizona State averaged 0.7 yards per attempt in the third quarter, as their bread and butter ran dry thanks to a mix of conservative play-calling and second half adjustments by Utah's defense.

4- Daniels was sacked four times by the Utes on Saturday. That's over half the of the seven times he was brought down in the backfield all season prior to facing Utah.

13- That's the amount of penalties accepted against Arizona State in their loss, with two others negated due to offsetting penalties. 115 yards was the total damage from those flags.

14- Utah scored 14 points in each of the final two quarters compared to Arizona State's goose egg in the second half.

33- That's the percentage Arizona State converted third-downs at, as the Sun Devils were a mere 4/12 in that department with an average distance of ten yards. To counter, Utah converted 7/11 third-downs with an average distance of seven yards.

0- Cam Rising wasn't sacked a single time Saturday night, a surprise for a Sun Devils defense that led the conference in that category with 21 sacks through six games.

9.5- Utah's scoring drives averaged 9.5 plays per drive in the second half, with the final two in the fourth quarter going for 11 and 12 plays, respectively.