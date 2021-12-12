Social Media Reacts to Bryce Young Winning Heisman

Everybody has an opinion, and there was no shortage of those after Alabama's Bryce Young was announced as the 87th winner of the Heisman Trophy.

To nearly no one's surprise, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was awarded the 2021 Heisman Trophy on Saturday evening.

The voting results weren't shocking, either.

Young ran away with the overall vote, winning all six voting regions while becoming the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, receiving 83% of possible points, giving him the seventh-most votes of all-time.

Young also received the 10th-most first-place votes of all time at 684.

Young now joins Tim Tebow, Sam Bradford, Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson as the only sophomores to win the Heisman. Young also becomes the 10th quarterback since 2010 to win the Heisman Trophy, with the only non-quarterbacks to win the award being Alabama players (wide receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Derrick Henry).

Alabama is now the third school since 2000 to see back-to-back winners of the trophy following Smith's successful campaign in 2020. That follows in the footsteps of USC (Matt Leinart 2004-Reggie Bush 2005) and Oklahoma (Baker Mayfield 2017-Kyler Murray 2018).

Following a heartfelt speech from Young, people began to flock to social media to either celebrate or minimize Young's accomplishment.

Social Media Reacts

There were those that felt Young wasn't worthy of the award.

While others thought Young was the correct choice.

And others simply knew the outcome earlier in the day.

As for the future?