Sparky's Countdown: 3 Weeks Until ASU Begins 2021 Season

The Sun Devils now near the 20-day mark for their countdown.

The Arizona State Sun Devils switched their practice schedule recently to night activities until the weather in Tempe sorts itself out, which may not be for awhile. The night practices typically end at 9 p.m. before interviews with players and coaches follow, leading to long days for players, coaches and media.

The long wait for Arizona State football to begin now enters the final stretch as Thursday marks a mere three weeks separating the Sun Devils from their home opener against Southern Utah.

ASU's had quite the offseason, and surely they're excited to get back into business as much as fans are ready to watch them.

With only three weeks remaining until Arizona State plays legitimate football, we break down the magical number of three on this week's Sparky's Countdown:

Sparky's Magical Number of the Week: 3

As with the majority of football teams at any level, the Sun Devils' main source of attention is reserved for the quarterback position. With a quarterback such as Jayden Daniels, why not talk about him?

A premier player at a premier position will undoubtedly see a majority of the spotlight, yet the Sun Devils have another important piece of the puzzle that can ensure the offense remains fluid: Running back Rachaad White.

White, who was recently named to the 2022 Senior Bowl watch list, is featured in a strong Sun Devils rushing attack that led the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game last season.

The backfield isn't solely White's, as fellow running back DeaMonte Trayanum provides a dynamic one-two punch for an ASU backfield that believes they're the best in the conference.

Gaining 420 yards on 42 carries with five touchdowns last season, White's average of 10 yards per carry last season was good enough to lead the nation. In the absence of an injured Frank Darby, White also led the Sun Devils in receiving yards in 2020.

The recipe for ASU's offensive success was clear: Run the ball, and let Daniels take advantage of stacked defensive fronts near the line of scrimmage. The key cog in the machine, White, looks to play his part once again in 2021.

Daniels receives most of the spotlight, but White and the rest of the ASU backfield indeed hold up their end of the bargain to ensure Arizona State's offense can remain balanced at all times, while also displaying a dominant attitude when asked to pound the rock.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/