Sun Devils Football: Arizona State Has Third-Highest Odds to Win Pac-12

Sun Devil Football: Arizona State Has Third-Highest Odds to win Pac-12

If you're going to put money down on any dark horse, make sure you run it by Sparky first.
Despite only winning two of four games last season, the Arizona State Sun Devils currently are slotted with the third-highest odds to win the Pac-12 in 2021.

Odds posted on FanDuel see the Sun Devils at +400 odds to take home their first conference championship since taking home Pac-10 co-champion honors in 2007. The Sun Devils return a combined 15 starters on both sides of the ball, with fairly high expectations of making noise while quarterback Jayden Daniels is still on the roster.

Arizona State returns both offensive and defensive coordinators along with head coach Herm Edwards, who enters his fourth year as the lead man in Tempe.

Above the Sun Devils are the Oregon Ducks at +230 to win the conference, the highest odds in the Pac-12. Should the Ducks be able to again see themselves as champions, that would mark the third straight season where Oregon is crowned Pac-12 champions, a feat last accomplished since Oregon themselves achieved it from 2009-2011.

Behind Oregon (yet not far above Arizona State) are the Washington Huskies at +350, the last team besides Oregon to see themselves as Pac-12 title winners after capturing the crown in 2018. It’s also notable that USC (+400) has the same odds as Arizona State.

For any curious observers, the Sun Devils do indeed have odds to win the national championship, seeing themselves at 10,000+ odds to pull off the miraculous and capture their third national title in program history, and the first since Frank Kush led the Sun Devils to a 12-0 record in 1975. 

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils.

