Sun Devils Recruiting Roundup: Basketball Gains Traction, Football Recruits Praise Fans

From the hardwood to the gridiron, Arizona State saw a favorable weekend of recruiting as football season draws closer.

Don't look now, but the Arizona State Sun Devils are just 10 days away from opening the 2021 season at Sun Devil Stadium. As ASU prepares for its first game of the year, the recruiting cycle begins to take a back seat to in-season preparations.

At least that's how it will appear on the outside. In reality, the constant cycle of recruiting the next batch of Sun Devils never truly ends. Over the last week, ASU received some strong words of encouragement from a class of 2022 recruit, while also setting up an official visit on the hardwood.

All of that, plus a surprise scholarship earned, in this week's recruiting roundup:

2022 LB Brandon Craddock Receives Offer

Sandra Day O'Connor linebacker Brandon Craddock received a full academic scholarship offer to Arizona State on Friday.

The local linebacker helped power O'Connor to the state semifinals in 2020, as Craddock amassed 108 total tackles in eight regular-season games. Craddock was named to AZ Central's 2020 All-Arizona first team as a defensive player.

Craddock's offer is a committable one, and with a 4.0 GPA heading into his senior season, Craddock can help the Sun Devils both on and off the field.

"The ASU fan base has been awesome through the process," said Craddock. An interview with AllSunDevils is coming soon.

Sun Devils Succeeding on Hardwood

On Friday, Arizona State cracked the top eight list revealed by 2022 point guard Milos Uzan on his Twitter profile.

"I like their playstyle," Uzan told 247 Sports. "Bobby Hurley gives his guards freedom. Especially if he trusts in you as he did with Remy Martin. I feel that would be a cool system to play in. They are a Pac-12 school that puts up a lot of shots."

Uzan is currently one of six uncommitted point guards Arizona State has offered for next year's class.

Another point guard in the 2022 class, Austin Nunez, now has an official visit set up at ASU. The visit, scheduled for Sept. 2, will see Nunez land in Tempe for the weekend after visiting Howard the prior week.

ASU TE John Stivers Earns Scholarship

Although this isn't in the recruiting alley, the story was too good not to share. Senior tight end John Stivers was awarded a scholarship by head coach Herm Edwards over the weekend in a special way.

Stivers, a grad transfer from Harvard in 2020, looks to make an impact for Arizona State after playing in all four games last season with no receptions, working more in the trenches as a blocker.

There's no doubting the impact he's had in the locker room, as Stivers received significant applause after officially making the transition from walk-on to scholarship player.