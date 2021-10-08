Three Keys to Victory: Stanford at Arizona State

When the Stanford Cardinal travel to Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils, plenty will be on the line when the two teams meet on Friday night.

For a Stanford team looking to keep pace in the Pac-12 North following their upset win over Oregon, a win over the Sun Devils would solidify their chances of staying in the running for the division while also avoiding a crucial third loss of the season.

As for Arizona State, following their statement road victory over UCLA, a win vs. Stanford would keep the Sun Devils in sole position of first-place in the Pac-12 South, inching just one game closer to capturing a spot in the conference's championship game later in December.

ASU enters Friday's game as double-digit favorites over the Cardinal, as the Sun Devils are giving points heading into a game for the fifth time this season.

With both programs needing a win to keep their ultimate goal of potentially winning the Pac-12 within their own control, here are three keys to victory for Arizona State:

Arizona State's Three Keys to Victory vs. Stanford

Winning early defensive downs: It's no secret the Cardinal struggle running the ball, as Stanford ranks 11th in the Pac-12 for rushing offense, averaging just 115 yards per game. Even the Cardinal passing attack ranks only seventh in the conference at 233.8 yards per contest.

Stopping Stanford on first and second down, typically considered run downs early in the game, would push the Cardinal into third-and-long scenarios. This would allow Arizona State's strong secondary a better chance to shut down Stanford's passing attack on an obvious passing down, making everything from play-calling to execution simpler for ASU.

Converting key third-downs: The Sun Devils do a great job of this, ranking seventh in the FBS by converting 52.5% of third downs on offense. On the other side of the coin, Stanford's defense allows offenses to remain on the field 38.9% of the time.

Combine the favorable third-down conversion rate with ASU's strong ability to pound the rock (and Stanford's 212.8 rushing yards allowed per game on defense) and Arizona State has a strong opportunity to move the ball, control the clock and ultimately deny the Cardinal opportunities to score points.

Get Ricky Pearsall involved: The Arizona State receiver feels like a secret weapon thanks to a strong Sun Devils running game and name-brand quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Yet Pearsall's versatility, whether it be catching (he leads the team in receiving yards at 239 and touchdown receptions with two), rushing (40 yards rushing and a touchdown on two carries) or even passing (2-for-2 for 59 yards and one touchdown as a passer), Pearsall may be able to fill up the water cooler better than anybody else on the team.

Good things happen when Pearsall gets the ball in his hands, both before and after the catch. Arizona State will always be taken as far as their run game will go, yet early involvement from Pearsall with a knack to always provide big plays will help keep Stanford's defense honest.