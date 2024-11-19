Updated college bowl predictions: Arizona State vs. Florida in Las Vegas Bowl
With two weeks left in the regular season the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2, 5-2) are still very much alive for a berth in the Big 12 football championship game — and a potential automatic bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff.
But almost no one is expecting the Sun Devils to make it that far.
In his latest College Football Playoff and bowl projections, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has Colorado winning the Big 12 — and Arizona State landing in the Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida.
Action Network's Brett McMurphy also has Colorado winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff, but he has the Sun Devils in a much better bowl — the Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson.
There is a pretty sizable difference in the payout between the two bowls: the Holiday Bowl paid out $4,550,000 last year, while the Las Vegas Bowl paid out $2,900,000.
The best non-CFP bowl for the Sun Devils would be the Alamo Bowl, which paid out $8,252,740 last year.
Even though the Pac-12 has disbanded, the 10 teams who left the conference will still play in Pac-12 affiliated bowls the next two seasons and not in bowl tie-ins with their new conferences. The Holiday Bowl will feature a top-tier team from the former Pac-12 vs. a top-tier team from the ACC, and the Las Vegas Bowl will feature a team from the former Pac-12 vs. a team from the SEC.
Here are the latest college football bowl projections for former Pac-12 and current Big 12 teams.
Palm's Latest Bowl Predictions
Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Florida
Holiday Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Washington
Sun Bowl: Duke vs. California
Alamo Bowl: BYU vs. Washington State
Texas Bowl: TCU vs. LSU
Pop-Tarts Bowl: SMU vs. Iowa State
Liberty Bowl: Kansas State vs. Arkansas
Rate Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Nebraska
Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Navy
Los Angeles Bowl: UNLV vs. USC
Independence Bowl: Army vs. West Virginia
McMurphy's Latest Bowl Predictions
Holiday Bowl: Clemson vs. Arizona State
Las Vegas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Washington
Sun Bowl: North Carolina vs. USC
Alamo Bowl: BYU vs. Washington State
Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Arkansas
Pop-Tarts Bowl: SMU vs. Iowa State
Liberty Bowl: Kansas State vs. Vanderbilt
Rate Bowl: TCU vs. Rutgers
Armed Forces Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Texas State
Los Angeles Bowl: UNLV vs. Cal
Independence Bowl: Army vs. West Virginia
Birmingham Bowl: Cincinnati vs. East Carolina