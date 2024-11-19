All Sun Devils

Updated college bowl predictions: Arizona State vs. Florida in Las Vegas Bowl

The Sun Devils still have a shot at landing in the 12-team College Football Playoff

Ben Sherman

The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2) are bowl eligible for the first time since 2021.
The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2) are bowl eligible for the first time since 2021. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

With two weeks left in the regular season the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2, 5-2) are still very much alive for a berth in the Big 12 football championship game — and a potential automatic bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff.

But almost no one is expecting the Sun Devils to make it that far.

In his latest College Football Playoff and bowl projections, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has Colorado winning the Big 12 — and Arizona State landing in the Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida.

Action Network's Brett McMurphy also has Colorado winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff, but he has the Sun Devils in a much better bowl — the Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson.

There is a pretty sizable difference in the payout between the two bowls: the Holiday Bowl paid out $4,550,000 last year, while the Las Vegas Bowl paid out $2,900,000.

The best non-CFP bowl for the Sun Devils would be the Alamo Bowl, which paid out $8,252,740 last year.

Even though the Pac-12 has disbanded, the 10 teams who left the conference will still play in Pac-12 affiliated bowls the next two seasons and not in bowl tie-ins with their new conferences. The Holiday Bowl will feature a top-tier team from the former Pac-12 vs. a top-tier team from the ACC, and the Las Vegas Bowl will feature a team from the former Pac-12 vs. a team from the SEC.

Here are the latest college football bowl projections for former Pac-12 and current Big 12 teams.

Palm's Latest Bowl Predictions

Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Florida

Holiday Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Washington

Sun Bowl: Duke vs. California

Alamo Bowl: BYU vs. Washington State

Texas Bowl: TCU vs. LSU

Pop-Tarts Bowl: SMU vs. Iowa State

Liberty Bowl: Kansas State vs. Arkansas

Rate Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Nebraska

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Navy

Los Angeles Bowl: UNLV vs. USC

Independence Bowl: Army vs. West Virginia

McMurphy's Latest Bowl Predictions

Holiday Bowl: Clemson vs. Arizona State

Las Vegas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Washington

Sun Bowl: North Carolina vs. USC

Alamo Bowl: BYU vs. Washington State

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Arkansas

Pop-Tarts Bowl: SMU vs. Iowa State

Liberty Bowl: Kansas State vs. Vanderbilt

Rate Bowl: TCU vs. Rutgers

Armed Forces Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Texas State

Los Angeles Bowl: UNLV vs. Cal

Independence Bowl: Army vs. West Virginia

Birmingham Bowl: Cincinnati vs. East Carolina

More Arizona State & Big 12 Analysis

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Football