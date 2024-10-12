All Sun Devils

Utah vs. Arizona State prediction, game time, TV channel, how to watch online

Can the Sun Devils upset the No. 16 Utes on Friday night?

Ben Sherman

In order to beat Arizona State on Friday night, the Utah Utes will have to contain Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo.
In a nod to Friday night lights, the Arizona State Sun Devils will take center stage on - you guessed it - Friday night in a Big 12 college football matchup vs. the No. 16 Utah Utes (4-1, 1-1).

Arizona State (4-1, 1-1) had a short week to prepare for the Utes, who come into Tempe well rested after a bye week. Utah quarterback Cam Rising, who has been sidelined since Sept. 7 with an injury to his throwing hand, is expected to start.

Picked by pretty much everyone to finish last entering their first season in the Big 12, the Sun Devils are one of the biggest surprises in college football. Kenny Dillingham's team already has more victories than all of last season, and a win over Utah would help erase some of the sting from last season's 55-3 loss.

The betting line on the game has been all over this place, largely because of the uncertainty surrounding Rising's status. With the news on Thursday that Rising is expected to play, the spread has moved to Utah by 6.5 (they were 3.5-point favorites to start the week).

The Sun Devils are hoping for another sellout at Mountain America Stadium, but a Friday night game, coupled with the start of ASU's Fall Break, will make that challenging.

Here are details on the latest betting odds, predictions and how to watch Arizona State's Big 12 matchup with Utah:

Utah at Arizona State TV Channel, live stream, predictions

Who: No. 16 Utah (4-1, 1-1) at Arizona State (4-1, 1-1) in a Big 12 football game

When: 7:30 p.m. MST/10:30 p.m. ET | Friday, October 11

Where: Mountain America Stadium | Tempe, Arizona

Live Stream: Stream Arizona State-Utah live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN

Our Prediction: Arizona State 31, Utah 30

CBS Sports Prediction: Jerry Palm picked Arizona State as his upset of the week

Betting Odds: Utah is favored by 6.5 per FanDuel Sportsbook

Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Friday's matchup

