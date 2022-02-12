WATCH: Former ASU Defensive Lineman Lawrence Guy Talks Bill Belichick, Mac Jones and More

Former ASU Sun Devil Lawrence Guy stopped by Fan Nation's spot on Radio Row to discuss his time in New England.

Former Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Lawrence Guy is one of the program's top players at the next level.

After being drafted as a seventh-round pick in the 2011 draft, Guy cycled through four teams in his first six years in the league.

However, Guy's time in Baltimore (2014-16) began to show promise to his career despite playing as a rotational piece. Guy managed to rack up 74 tackles, 20 quarterback hits and two fumbles recovered in 43 games played while seeing the field for no more than 46% of snaps in any season with the Ravens.

Guy inked a four-year, $20 million contract with the New England Patriots ahead of the 2017 season and hasn't looked back. Guy has been a key part of two AFC championship squads with one ring to his name (Super Bowl LIII) while also finding himself named to New England's 2010's All-Decade Team.

Guy found some time out of his busy schedule to stop and chat with Fan Nation during Super Bowl LVI week. He discussed how impressed he was with rookie quarterback Mac Jones, what it's like playing for head coach Bill Belichick and more!