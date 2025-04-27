What Cam Skattebo said after being drafted by the New York Giants
After putting together one of the best seasons by a college football running back since Christian McCaffrey, Arizona State All-American Cam Skattebo is headed to the NFL.
Skattebo was drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite being ranked by many experts as the second-best running back in the draft — behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty — Skattebo fell to pick No. 105.
Skattebo, who was measured at 5-foot-9 1/2 and weighed in at 219 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, racked up 1,711 yards rushing (5.8 yards per carry), 605 yards receiving (13.4 yards per catch) and 25 total touchdowns in 13 games for Arizona State last season. His 183 forced missed tackles since 2023 are the most among Power Four running backs.
He staged an epic performance in Arizona State's 39-31 double-overtime loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, racking up 269 total yards (141 rushing, 86 receiving, 42 passing), two rushing touchdowns, a two-point conversion, and a passing touchdown. And most of this happened after he vomited several times on the sideline.
Here's what Skattebo had to say in a post-draft interview with Giants reporter Madelyn Burke:
Skattebo on his pre-draft visit with the Giants
"I'm super excited man. I had a great visit with them and I'm glad I can be a part of this organization and be ready to take whatever's on storm and get going. ... I had a good time there. I enjoyed every conversation I had and every coach that I've talked to in that facility was very positive, very mindful of who I am. They appreciated the way I play and I appreciate them, the way they're picking in the draft. They're doing a good job and I'm excited to be a part of the team and get ready to work for them."
Skattebo on his legendary performance vs. Texas
"I was a little sick at the beginning of the game. Wasn't feeling like myself. But that team ... the people that I was with, we never had any doubt every game we played. And as we kept going, guys were being positive and making sure that guys weren't allowing other guys to get down. I knew that we had a chance because I knew my team was going to fight with each other. It was just a great experience to be a part of that and I enjoyed it. But now it's on to the next chapter, so I'm excited."
Skattebo on ASU coach Kenny Dillingham
"He made me just a better person all around. He made me do the things right, and made sure that I was on top of my stuff all the time. So just having him in the building and him as a coach, and most importantly as a person; I connected with him as a person. He's my friend now and I'll always forever be in his corner and I know he'll be in mine. That's someone that I love dearly and I care for him a lot so I'm excited for his future and hopefully he's excited for mine."
Skattebo on his love for football
"I love football. I've been doing it since I was born, as far as I remember. My dad and my brother, they they pushed me to be the greatest and the best. It's been awesome."
Skattebo on what he brings to New York
"(I'm) bringing a hard runner, someone that's going to score a lot of touchdowns and do whatever I can to put us in the right positions to win. I'm excited to be a Giant. No matter what these next four or five years plus brings me, I'm excited I'll be there and I can't wait to win a championship with them."