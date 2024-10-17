All Sun Devils

Who is the highest-paid football coach in the Big 12?

Hint: It's not Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils football coach Kenny Dillingham is one of the lowest paid coaches in the Big 12.
USA Today released its list of the highest-paid college football coaches in the country, and it has some surprising salaries.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart leads all coaches in total annual pay at $13,282,580 million, which is not surprising.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, who was hired in 2016 and has built the program into one of the best in the nation, is one of the lowest-paid Power 4 coaches with total annual pay of $4,009,886 million.

Two of the lowest-paid football coaches in the Big 12 - and all of major college football - are going head-to-head this weekend: Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham and Cincinnati's Scott Satterfield.

The 34-year-old Dillingham, who was hired in 2022, pulls in $3,950,000 in total annual pay, while the 51-year-old Satterfield makes $3.6 million. The only Power 4 coaches who make less are UCLA's DeShaun Foster ($3.25M), Vanderbilt's Clark Lea ($3.2M), Arizona's Brent Brennan ($3.1M), Georgia Tech's Brent Key ($2.9M), and SMU's Rhett Lashlee ($2.36M).

Here's a look at the highest-paid football coaches in the Big 12.

Note: BYU's Kalani Sitake is not on the list since BYU is a private institution and does not have to release his salary information.

Highest-Paid Big 12 Football Coaches

1. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State - $7.75 million

2. Lance Leipold, Kansas - $7.5 million

3. Kyle Whittingham, Utah - $6.525 million

4. Deion Sanders, Colorado - $5.7 million

5. Chris Klieman, Kansas State - $5.25 million

6. Sonny Dykes, TCU - $5,008,414 million

7. Dave Aranda, Baylor - $4,540,885 million

8. Willie Fritz, Houston - $4.5 million

9. Joey McGuire, Texas Tech - $4,247,960

10. Matt Campbell, Iowa State - $4,009,886 million

11. Neal Brown, West Virginia - $4 million

12. Gus Malzahn, UCF - $4 million

13. Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State - $3.95 million

14. Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati - $3.6 million

15. Brent Brennan, Arizona - $3.1 million

