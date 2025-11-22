Four-Star Tight End Includes Arizona State in His Top Six
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have been dominant on the 2027 recruiting trail in recent weeks. While the Sun Devils are still awaiting their first commitment of the cycle, they've made impressive progress with some of the nation's top recruits.
One of those recruits is a four-star tight end prospect and a top-115 player in the country, who recently named Arizona State among his top six schools and explained why he's seriously considering the Sun Devils.
ASU Makes Top Six Schools For Elite 2027 Tight End
On November 21, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett announced that Jack Brown, a four-star tight end prospect from Francis Howell Central High School in St. Charles, Missouri, had named the Sun Devils in his top six schools alongside Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M.
Arizona State has been pursuing Brown for over six months, first extending an offer to him in May. The Sun Devils hosted him on campus in Tempe for an unofficial visit during their Week 12 win over West Virginia and made a strong impression on the young tight end.
After naming his top six schools, Brown spoke with Fawcett about Arizona State. He explained that he enjoyed his visit and noted how welcoming and kind the entire Sun Devils' coaching staff was.
- “My first visit was this past weekend, and I loved it," Brown told Fawcett. "The coaches were awesome and really made the visit a great experience. All the coaches seem like very personable people who care for you as a football player just as much as they care for you as a person."
Brown also specifically praised Arizona State tight ends coach Jason Mohns, calling him one of the best coaches he's spoken with so far. He also shared that he spent a lot of time with Arizona State 2026 linebacker commit Mason Marden, as the two grew up near each other.
- "Coach Mohns is one of the best coaches I’ve talked to so far, and I learned a lot from him in a short time," Brown told Fawcett. "I also felt like a top priority while I was there. Lastly, I spent the majority of my time with Mason Marden because we know each other and are both from the same area.”
The four-star tight end would be an elite addition to Arizona State's 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 107 overall player in the country, the No. 6 tight end, and the No. 1 prospect from Missouri.
Arizona State will face stiff competition from the other five programs in Brown's top six, but they've emerged as a strong contender to secure his commitment.
Please let us know your thoughts on the latest podcast episode when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!