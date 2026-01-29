Incoming Arizona State Quarterback's Final Recruiting Ranking Revealed

TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham's program building has been nothing short of impressive over the last three seasons, as the Arizona State alum attempts to take the Sun Devils to heights that have seldom been realized over the last 60+ years.

An unusually large proportion of program building is built around the transfer portal - as evidenced by the national championship won by Indiana last week.

The incoming high school recruiting classes remain vital for future roster building - that is exactly how Dillingham views this area with the context of Arizona State's big-picture outlook in mind.

Perhaps the best example of this approach is Dillingham earning a pledge from Del Valle (El Paso, Tx) alum Jake Fette in September of 2024.

Del Valle alum Jake Fette, an incoming Arizona State freshman, throws the ball as Arizona State warms up before facing Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fette is one of the highest rated quarterbacks to commit to Arizona State during the era of recruiting services placing ratings on players - that hasn't changed in the year-plus since his pledge.

As a matter of fact, Fette has risen up Rivals top 300 prospects rankings - as the freshly minted Sun Devil is now considered the seventh best prospect at the quarterback position, in a class that is considered especially strong.

Fette officially signed with Arizona State in early December, and officially participated in a practice that the Sun Devils held in El Paso prior to their Sun Bowl contest against Duke. The prodigy returned to Tempe with the squad, enrolled in classes at ASU, and is now preparing for spring practices with the team. This follows a historic career in the state of Texas that earned a robust recruiting market and the distinction of being one of the best recruits in the class.

Top 10 QBs in the final 2026 Rivals300 rankings🎯https://t.co/qLEKAJbhRf pic.twitter.com/CFuGlieSYB — Rivals (@Rivals) January 27, 2026

How is ASU's QB Situation Shaping up?

The Sun Devils presumably secured the front-runner to take over for Sam Leavitt as the starting player at the position in 2026 when Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley committed and signed to play in Tempe less than two days after the portal opened up.

Mikey Keene entered the battle to start roughly a week later, as the well-treveled veteran brings a steadying hand, consistent accuracy, and experience as a starting player for two different schools to the table.

Fette will presumably receive chances to take over as a true freshman in his own right, while redshirt freshman Cameron Dyer tends to get forgotten in the fray after serving as the backup to Jeff Sims to close out the 2025 season.

