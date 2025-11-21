How Accountability Is Transforming ASU Football
Facing Mistakes Head-On
Arizona State’s 2025 football season can be summed up by one clear theme: accountability.
From the coaching staff to the players on both sides of the ball, everyone on the Sun Devils’ roster has embraced the idea that growth only happens when a team is honest with itself.
The message coming out of the post-game press conference after ASU’s 25–22 win over West Virginia was simple—mistakes will happen, but improvement comes from owning them.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham described the game as one that tested ASU’s maturity. He acknowledged that the team made too many early mistakes, especially during the first drive of the game, and he stressed that the staff needed to be better at preventing those breakdowns before they happened.
This attitude set the tone heading into this week's game: instead of blaming players or chalking issues up to bad luck, Dillingham made it clear that accountability started with him and extended to everyone else on the field.
Defense Responds, Not Retreats
The players carried that same mindset. Wide receiver Jalen Moss explained that the team had moments where they lost focus, particularly when they failed to close out drives.
Rather than making excuses, he emphasized that each player needed to take their share of responsibility, do their assignment, stay locked in, and finish plays when the moment mattered.
This idea of accountability became even more critical after West Virginia scored a long touchdown on third-and-27, a play that could have broken ASU’s morale. Linebacker Keshan Elliot admitted that the defense was frustrated and embarrassed by the lapse.
But instead of melting down, the players used that frustration to refocus. They tightened coverage, communicated better, and refused to let the mistake define the rest of the game.
The defensive leaders described how the final defensive stand came down to discipline and trust. The defense knew they couldn’t give West Virginia any room to operate, and they saw the moment as a chance to prove they could learn from earlier breakdowns.
Their ability to regroup, shake off the earlier big play, and deliver a crucial stop showed how accountability leads directly to growth.
Leadership on All Sides of the Ball
On offense, quarterback Jeff Sims also demonstrated what accountability looks like. Taking over the starting job mid-season wasn’t easy, and he acknowledged that he still had moments where timing and rhythm weren’t perfect.
But Sims focused on taking ownership of each drive, adjusting protections, and keeping his poise. His leadership showed the younger players that accountability isn’t about criticism–it’s about stepping up even when things aren’t smooth.
Special teams added to the theme as well. The coaching staff had noticed a trick-play opportunity on film earlier in the week, and instead of brushing it off, they put effort into preparing it carefully in practice.
When the moment came, everyone executed their assignments cleanly, which gave ASU a key edge.
Throughout the press conference, one thing was clear: ASU’s progress isn’t just about athletic ability. It’s about being honest, learning quickly, and taking responsibility.
The Sun Devils are growing because they hold themselves to a standard—even when it’s uncomfortable.
And that mindset may be the key to how far they’ll go this season.
