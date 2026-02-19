Elite 2027 Lineman Schedules Arizona State Official Visit

Over the past few weeks, the 2027 college football recruiting cycle has become the focus of nearly every coaching staff in the country. As the cycle heats up, programs have started scheduling official visits (OVs) with some of their top targets in the class.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff are slated to host several talented prospects for OVs this spring, including a four-star offensive lineman expected to travel to Tempe in April.

Sun Devils to Host 4-Star Offensive Lineman for Official Visit

For the past several months, Arizona State has been targeting Peyton Miller, a four-star interior offensive lineman from Anna High School in Anna, Texas. The Sun Devils first offered him in May 2025 and hosted him in Tempe for a game-day visit in October.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA: A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

While several programs are actively pursuing Miller, Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman recently reported that the young offensive lineman has scheduled OVs with some of his top schools, including Arizona State.

According to Spiegelman, Miller will travel to Tempe for an OV with the Sun Devils April 16-18. Arizona State is the first of five programs scheduled to host him on an OV this spring, along with SMU, Clemson, Texas, and Texas Tech.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.

Arizona State has been targeting Miller throughout his recruitment, and getting him on campus for an OV is a key step in their pursuit of him, as it will allow Dillingham and company to improve their standing with the four-star offensive lineman.

Offensive line is a position of need for Arizona State in the 2027 cycle, and Miller would be a welcome addition to the Sun Devils’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 147 overall player nationally, the No. 9 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 23 prospect in Texas.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA: Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium.

While Arizona State is firmly in the mix for Miller, the Sun Devils will face stiff competition for the Anna High School star. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives Texas Tech the best chance to win his recruitment, at 65.3%.

Still, it’s clear he has a strong interest in Arizona State. As of now, Miller hasn’t set a commitment date, but he will likely make a decision shortly after his OVs this spring.

If Dillingham and his staff can continue making progress with Miller in the coming months and impress him during his April OV, the Sun Devils should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top offensive linemen in the country.

