Injury Status For Arizona State Stars Revealed

TEMPE -- The defending Big 12 champion Arizona State is set to embark on the most challenging stretch of games since becoming a member of the conference a year ago.
The Sun Devils are set to take on four serious contenders for the conference crown in the next month.
It won't come easy, as numerous high-level players remain out of commission.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham revealed the status of three key players on the roster following Tuesday's practice - none of the trio of updates sounded incredibly promising.
What Dillingham had to Say
- "Yeah, I mean, X (Xavion Alford) is going to be out for the game probably the next few weeks. You know, Jalen Moss, who I thought was going to be back. He's sick, and so he's got to stay away from the team. So he's out, he'll be out for the game, and then Montana (Warren) is questionable at best. I don't know what they call but the medical team will say what they call that. We got a few other guys dinged up across the board. So we just got to get back healthy."
Alford missed practice last week, but was a surprise scratch from the game against Texas State, as many assumed he would play through whatever ailment he was dealing with. Adrian "Boogie" Wilson will continue to start in Alford's place, while rising underclassmen Jack Bal is likely to get run during his absence.
As for Moss, he has not played in a game since the opening-week victory over Northern Arizona. The loss of Moss throws a wrench into ASU's game-planning, as he is their best slot option by a wide margin. Expect Dereck Eusebio to step into Moss's role in some situations.
Lastly, Warren is 'questionable' - but Dillingham once again did not sound too optimistic about the starting nickelback's chances of playing. Kyndrich Breedlove is likely to get a bulk of the reps at the spot if Warren is unable to go - the Purdue transfer broke up two passes last week and looks to be ready to contribute at a large scale.
Baylor-Arizona State kicks off from Waco, Texas at 4:30 P.M. Arizona time on Saturday afternoon.
