Four Takeaways From Sam Leavitt, Others Discussing Texas State Victory
TEMPE -- Arizona State is officially 2-1 heading into year two of Big 12 play following a convincing 34-15 victory over the rising Texas State Bobcats.
The Sun Devils dictated the flow of the game from very early on in the game - the result was a game in which a typically potent Bobcats' offense had to claw to just get over 300 yards on nearly 70 snaps.
Arizona State stars Sam Leavitt, Raleek Brown, Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, and Jordan Crook spoke to media in a post-game press conference on Saturday night - Arizona State on SI gathered some major highlights from the exchange below.
Leavitt Emphasizes Getting Back to Basics
Arizona State on SI got the chance to ask Leavitt about his thoughts on the game script that OC Marcus Arroyo and Dillingham crafted for the offense - specifically how the team as a whole attacked the plan/week that was.
"I think we just spent more time with each other, you know, I forgot what it took to really dive into a game plan on a different level, you know, express my emotions and opinions on plays. And we kind of really dialed that in, you know, starting on Monday. I think that was the biggest separator. So just going to get back to that every single week."
The Arizona State offense seemed to get back on track on Saturday - with Leavitt finding another target outside of the superb Jordyn Tyson in the form of TE Chamon Metayer.
Raleek Brown gave the rushing attack a jolt as well, and other receivers continue to be set up to make plays - they just need opportunity to connect on those reps.
R. Brown is Grateful for Opportunity
Brown stepped in a larger role in week two against Mississippi State after fellow back Kyson Brown exited the game early with an undisclosed lower-body injury.
The former has experienced his fair share of hardships - including a virtually season-long injury in his debut season in Tempe - the running back isn't taking the opportunities he has been given for granted.
"I mean, a lot I've been working two years or a year and a half, been working a lot, just thank coaches and everybody that believe in me, that I can play running back and just keep going."
"Just keeping God first, and just keep pushing and just keep working and just trust the process."
Brown will likely see a fair amount of work in the week ahead at Baylor, and truly has potential to raise the ceiling of this Sun Devil team.
Leavitt Sees Positives in Facing Loss
Leavitt took a glass-half-full approach when asked about the loss to Mississippi State and how it trickled into the Texas State game.
"Yeah, it was big, you know, I kind of said it a couple times. I thought, you know, I was really grateful for what happened against Mississippi State, you know, because if we would have came out of there with the dub, we kind of went up attacked the week the way that we did, you know, little issues would have got blown over. So there really came to show and, you know, kind of honed in on those things, and we were able to really band together as a team."
Adrian "Boogie Wilson Embraces Starting Role
The Washington State transfer stood in for star S Xavion Alford - who missed the game due to an injury that hasn't been revealed.
Like R. Brown - Wilson is attempting to make the most of the situation.
"I think for me is actually (Jordan) Crook was the first person to text me. It was like, Why can't like, It's time now. Like, you, are you here? So for me, it was just playing for them, and they believed in me. So for me, it was just making sure I did my job to help the team."
With Alford's status against Baylor still in-the-air, Wilson very well could be called upon to take on more responsibility this coming Saturday - he appears to be up to the task based off of his performance in week three.
