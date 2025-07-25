Which 2027 RB Could Be a Priority for Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the better programs in the nation when it comes to recruiting, especially at certain positions. One of the positions that they do a great job recruiting is the running back position. They have recently started to sort through some of the running backs in the 2027 class.
One of their top priorities at the position is Jaxsen Stokes from Sierra Canyon High School. Stokes is one of the most impressive players in the nation, and is one of the better prospects at the position. Stokes has a lot of potential to finish as a top prospect. The Sun Devils won't go down without a fight as he has detailed in the past that he has love for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"It means a lot to be Arizona State. As a kid on the West Coast, it is a prominent program that has recently started to climb to the ranks of playoff contention. A program like ASU is not too far has my attention just as much as other schools, and I will not leave them out of the conversation."
He would then discuss which coaches he is looking forward to building a relationship with.
"I am looking forward to building a relationship with head coach Kenny Dillingham and running backs coach Shaun Aguano. Coach Dillingham is a great coach who not only cares about his players on and off the field, but also the Sun Devil community. He has turned around the University of Arizona State, and there are a lot of reasons why, much of because of the type of man he is and how he relates with his peers and everyone around him.
"As far as Coach Aguano, I know that he developed great running backs, which a guy like Cam Skattebo was in the Heisman race within two seasons and drafted to the Giants. Not only him, but other proof of running backs he has developed shows, and I can’t wait to learn more about his philosophy."
The talented prospect detailed where they stood.
The Sun Devils currently stand close to the higher end of my list. I would put them below some schools just because I haven’t had the opportunity to visit and really evaluate the environment and coaches. But as far as what they have displayed to me and the relationship I am building with them will definitely have an impact on my decision."
He is rising up the recruiting board for the Sun Devils, and will likely be one of the top players in the class.
