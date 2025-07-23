EXCLUSIVE: Ayden Edwards Updates His Thoughts on Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been one of the top programs when it comes to recruiting future classes. The two classes that everyone has been recruiting hard as of recently is the class of 2026 and the class of 2027, but the Sun Devils has extended their recruiting coverage to the class of 2028. In this class they are targeting a handful of recruits, including the quarterback position, which one could argue is the most important position to recruit early on, since most school will only take one per class.
One of the players that they have been targeting in the class is Ayden Edwards. Edwards is one of the most gifted athletes in the class when it comes to the 2028 class, as he is one of the most recruited players in the class. Edwards currently attends Tustin High School in the state of California. This is one of the most popular teams in the state of California at the high school football level.
Edwards recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his recruiting updates. Here is what he had to say.
"My latest thoughts on Arizona State have been awesome. I’m ready to see what they have coming this year," the Tustin High School football star stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his thoughts on the Arizona State Sun Devils.
There are multiple coaches that he is looking forward to building a relationship with. This includes the head coach, Kenny Dillingham.
"Some coaches that I’m looking forward to talking to when my time comes is Coach Arroyo and Coach Dillingham."
The talented prospect has only planned one visit at this time. He will be visiting a Big Ten team in the month of September.
"As of right now, the only visit I have planned is the University of Oregon on September 20th when they play Oregon State!"
The talented prospect is looking forward to visiting the programs that have shown him some early love.
"I’m really excited to be able to go to see some games this year and see what a game day experience is like. As well as also being able to connect with the coaches!"
The talented prospect provided a plan of what is next in his recruitment.
"What’s next for me in my recruitment is definitely having a great year this season and picking up some offers during the season!"
