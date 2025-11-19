Jeff Sims Reflects on His Fight Through Adversity
TEMPE -- Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims has faced a fair amount of adversity throughout his collegiate career.
Sims was once seen as a promising prospect when he began his career at Georgia Tech in 2020, enjoying a solid 2021 season before being redirected to Nebraska following the 2022 season.
The path took Sims to Arizona State during the 2024 spring practices - the journeyman quarterback eventually became the backup to Sam Leavitt, starting in a singular game in that season. Sims then opted to return for the 2025 season despite receiving overtures from other programs and patiently waited.
Now, the moment has arrived for the senior to shine, as he is preparing to start his fourth game of the season against Colorado this Saturday. Sims spoke about the adversity that he has fought through in recent years and how it has shaped who he is now.
- "One key thing my dad told me, he told me, he said, you don't go through things. You grow through it. And I feel like I've grown through any, any trial that I went through, and it just made me who I am today."
The notion that Sims has grown over the last several years has been backed up time and time again by those within the Arizona State program.
Dillingham Backs Sims
Dillingham spoke incredibly highly of the starting quarterback in last Wednesday's media availability - insisting that the team is rallying around Sims.
- "Jeff's a great kid. Jeff's a great person. Jeff started a lot of games. Jeff's joke, like a man of the people, like guys just love him. He's just a man of the people, right? He's just another guy out there doing his part, and he's a great person. So it's fun to see him kind of get an opportunity."
Sims has had the entire team behind him, including offensive players that he is particularly close with, including receiver Malik McClain and tight end Chamon Metayer - there is genuine belief that the signal caller will take them to the promised land.
What is Sims' Pro Future?
Although Sims hadn't been viewed as an NFL prospect in recent seasons, he has potentially started a campaign to receive looks from franchises in the months to come.
Sims will be unlikely to get selected in the draft, but there is a high probability that he will get training camp interest and a potential opportunity to develop in another pro-style system.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!