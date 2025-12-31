How Jeff Sims Can Cap off ASU Career on High Note

TEMPE -- Wednesday's Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will mark a bittersweet ending for many key Arizona State contributors that experienced the 2024 College Football Playoff run, and that weathered the storm that the 2025 season presented.

Amongst those players is senior QB Jeff Sims, who is set to start his seventh and final game as a Sun Devil - head coach Kenny Dillingham left no doubt that the second-year member of the program would receive the opportunity to go out on his own terms in the battle against Duke.

The journeyman quarterback has been a pillar of consistency, leadership, and resiliency over the years - all three of these qualities have seeped into the fabric of what Dillingham has built in his three seasons on the job. Now, Sims has one more opportunity to make both a short and long-term impact on the program in the bowl contest.

Making Timely Plays in Favorable Matchup

Duke's defense has been relatively porous this season despite coming out of the ACC as league champions, as they rank bottom six in the conference in both rushing and passing yards allowed per contest.

This presents a unique opportunity for Sims to exploit, as he will have a trio of running backs with diverse skillsets (Demarius Robinson, Kanye Udoh, Jason Brown Jr.) at his disposal - as the dual threat QB is a plus-one threat on a regular basis himself.

A successful rushing attack should open up more in the passing game in response, with Sims in a position to excel in the RPO game (he has strong connections with receivers Jalen Moss and Malik McClain) - the Jacksonville native has a real opportunity to control the game flow via his arm and legs on Wednesday afternoon.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Serving as Mentor to Next Generation of ASU Quarterbacks

Sims not only has the opportunity to play a role in capping off one of the most fruitful two-season stretches for the program in recent memory - he also has a chance to aid in the early development of a pair of talented quarterbacks that have potential to eventually take the mantle that he currently holds.

Freshman Cameron Dyer will serve as Sims' backup in this game - the former appears poised to take at least a portion of snap share ahead of his expected entrance into the starting QB battle that is set to begin in the spring. Sims has been extremely complimentary of Dyer's growth, willingness to learn, and work ethic in recent weeks.

Incoming freshman Jake Fette practiced with the Sun Devils on Sunday as well, although the time Sims gets to spend with the four-star recruit is likely to be brief, the latter has an ability to leave a lasting impression on the top-10 quarterback prospect in the 2026 class.

Sims not only is in a spot to leave the program on his own terms with a victory, but also to play a role in cultivating the next face of the program.

