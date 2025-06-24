EXCLUSIVE: Jeremiah Dent Talks Arizona State Offer
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started to identify many of their top 2027 prospects at a variety of different positions, including the running back position.
This included Jeremiah Dent who is one of the top running backs in the nation and the class of 2027. Dent is one of the top players in the state of Arkansas and he holds offers from many schools. These schools include the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Purdue Boilermakers, and many others.
Dent recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI following his offer. He detailed his offer, visit plans, and many more topics with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"First off, I want to thank my Lord and Savior for blessing me to talk about this, but being offered by a school that was 2 steps from playing in the national championship means a lot. Not many athletes get an opportunity like this," Dent stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
There are many coaches that have started to stand out to the talented prospect who looks forward to continuing to build a relationship with these coaches.
"I look forward to building a relationship with Coach Aguano and Coach Smith because they were the first two to call me, and they always text me every week, which is special to me."
Visiting the Sun Devils hasn't been put into the plan, but that doesn't mean he won't visit.
"I plan to visit sometime but haven’t figured out a date."
No schools are being discussed as a top option, but the Sun Devils will likely be on that list aftrer confirmation made by Dent.
"I’m not going to discuss any schools whose standing out right now, but will get to it at a later point, but ASU for sure in there."
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started to become one of the toughest teams in the country. Dent details how this comes to mind when he thinks of the program.
"When I think of ASU, toughness and mindfulness come to my mind because of the grind they did. Many people wrote them off or thought ASU would never make a playoff game, but they were mindful of creating their own story."
Where do the Sun Devils stand in his recruitment?
"The Sun Devils stand deep in my recruitment because of the family built relationships were having."
