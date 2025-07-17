Jon Gruden Praises Former Arizona State Star
Arguably no program in college football has rehabilitated their image more in the last two seasons than Arizona State - that is largely thanks to the energy and passion that Kenny Dillingham has brought to the table.
The 35 year old head coach has turned around what was previously seen as a program on life support almost overnight - one of the most vital moves that was made that has lead to this success was adding small-known RB Cam Skattebo via the transfer portal just weeks after he was hired in November 2022.
Skattebo directly contributed to a Sun Devil appearance in the College Football Playoff a season ago - the meteoric rise to the top of the Big 12 Conference and the sport as a whole has resulted in numerous influential figures heaping praise on how Dillingham has done things in Tempe.
Among those is Super Bowl winning head coach Jon Gruden - who hasn't been a stranger to praising the Arizona State program in recent months - from shouting out Dillingham, to meeting Sam Leavitt, to praising the team for the fight they showed against Texas in the CFP - here, the former NFL coach opted to praise the now-NFL back Skattebo.
"I love Cam Skattebo from Arizona State. He's the perfect New York Giant. I mean he is a fun back to have."
Skattebo's 21 rushing touchdowns and incredibly conspicuous improvement as a pass catcher landed him with the Giants as his NFL home in the early fourth round.
Skattebo will look to break through what is seen as a running back committee room - as the franchise holds 2024 steal Tyrone Tracy Jr. as well as Devin Singletary in the room.
The Sun Devil legend will simply bring what he brought every single game while wearing maroon and gold. Incredible work ethic, the desire to get the extra yard, willingness to do anything to secure victory, and an undeniably entertaining playstyle to each Sunday.
The prospective success of Skattebo at the next level can only aid the program, as running backs coach Shaun Aguano continues to build his incredible resume in the post - that could eventually land the Sun Devil program recruits such as four star running back Noah Roberts.
Please let us know your thoughts on Skattebo's recent rise from little-known transfer back to the NFL when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!