Kenny Dillingham Breaks Down TCU Matchup, Josh Hoover Impact
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham met with media on Wednesday - discussing several personnel-themed topics, along with the challenges that TCU will present this coming Friday.
To watch today's availability, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of the discussion with Dillingham.
On Connection With Monti Ossenfort, Arizona Cardinals
“Yeah. I mean, I'm a die hard Cardinals fan. My license plate used to say card for life, like, legitimately, for my entire life, till I moved to Memphis. So I'm big fan. So they let me go out there and watch practice sometimes. Coach Gannon has been great. They've all been great. Bill Bidwill has been great to me. And so he was out there. So we’re just chopping it up. I was asking advice on roster management and the new age of college football. And, I mean, I'm just chopping it up and and picking a guy's brain who’s been really successful.”
On Containing TCU QB Josh Hoover
"He extends plays at a high rate. You know, we've got to be able to keep in the pocket. We've got to be able to impact him. You got to be able to try to get him, get him down, but he throws the ball so quick his receivers and running backs are so dialed in to quick passing game that it's hard to touch, and that's been his biggest difference from last year."
On Potential to Make Statement Friday
"Yeah, I really don't care about the statement. I care that we play our best game. But I mean, if you're 18 to 20 year old, you may have a little bit more like, oh man, everybody watch me. This is the game everybody's watching, for sure, hopefully our guys are focused on the task at hand, understanding that this is a gigantic football game. This is an undefeated team, their first big 12 game. They return their entire staff. Essentially they're trying to quarterbacks. They turn a lot of people. Good team got a great challenge at home. Still have a great environment, which I know they'll have, and don't stop playing good play football."
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!