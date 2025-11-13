Kenny Dillingham Shares Takeaways From ASU’s Practice Week
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke with media following Wednesday's practice in anticipation of Saturday's game against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
To watch the full availability, view below.
Below is a partial transcript from Dillingham's exchange with media on Wednesday.
On Week of Practice
"Yeah, I thought we had good practices on Tuesday and Wednesday. I think, you know, we're in our physical periods. I thought they were physical. I think the guys were flying around of our, you know, 90 speeds which we wanted to hit. That's a good measurement on how the guys are feeling, and we've hit some of those this week. So, yeah, I'm excited."
On Mindset for Rest of Season
"Yeah, one game at a time. We have our messaging for this week, which, you know, we'll talk about as a team. And then, in general, there's a lot of seniors who have three games left to play football. You know, guaranteed games of three more regular season games. You know, they have two more home games in their entire career here, you know, enjoy it. Have fun like these are the best times your life, so you better enjoy it."
On Prince Dorbah's Return This Week
"Yeah, well, obviously he was leading our team in sacks when he got injured, so getting him back is huge for the pass rush."
On Leadership Within Program
"Yeah, I think a bunch of those guys have, you know, our leadership council runs our team. You know, this is their football team. They're the head coach there, they run it, and they're the reason that, you know, the programs turned completely upside down from where it was three years ago. Wasn't me, it was 100% them."
"And so I just want people to understand like, this program is not going in. This program is player driven. It is the players. It is the fans showing up and selling out games. That's what wins in college football. Coaches are not nearly as valuable as everything else, right? So our players are the forefront of our program."
On Recent Rise of West Virginia
"Yeah, well, they're winning the turnover ratio. They've started to stop the run at a high rate. Earlier in the year, they were giving up rushes. Now they're stopping the run the last three games, number one in our league, and then their passing game has really expanded the last couple of weeks."
"They're always going to run the ball, and that's Coach Rodriguez is going to be innovative from that perspective, but now they're rolling the ball at an efficient rate with a quarterback change. So I think combination of their stopping the run and being efficient on offense and then winning the turnover battle, pretty good combination."
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!