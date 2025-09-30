Kenny Dillingham Provides Injury Updates, Utah Thoughts, and Team Outlook
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke with the media in his weekly press conference on Monday following the Sun Devils' 27-24 victory over TCU.
Dillingham discussed player health, defensive line coach Diron Reynolds, and more in the 20-minute talk.
On Prince Dorbah's Week Five Performance
"Yeah, I mean, he's just steady Eddie. You know, he comes every day. He works. He brings a smile. It works. He brings a smile. It works. He brings a smile. I mean, it's same guy every single day, and he's an unbelievable kid. So, I mean, he's to see him, you know, we showed all of the sack tape of our fumble tape from the prior year, you know, but from opposing quarterback last week, and we said, Listen, we can create a sack fumble."
Dillingham Previewed Utah's Reshaped Offense
"Yeah, obviously, they're way more of a triple option, you know, I would say they kind of went back to the Alex Smith era, you know, in that era of Utah football, which is mean when you can run the ball and you have the O line, like they do, and (Devon) Dampier has played awesome this year, and he's athletic. He can throw a ball downfield, you know, it creates a plus one run.
And when you're already good up front, then you got a plus one, you know, it's makes you better. So different, you know, play with tempo this year, so it's not as much ball control, which is a little different from that perspective, but they definitely put you in hard, hard spots schematically, with what they do, with the plus one runs and the zone read game and the boots and the shots and the screens and the funny formations like you don't have a chance to prepare for everything they do. It's just not possible."
Dillingham Praises Utah HC Kyle Whittingham
"You guys know how I feel about Coach Whittingham. I think he's one of the best coaches in this generation. His ability to continually win and adapt and change, it's really incredible what he's accomplished there. Hopefully we're getting closer and closer and closer to creating a program similar to theirs."
On DL Coach Diron Reynolds
"Yeah, I mean, he's a phenomenal football coach. I mean, professional defensive lineman come to train with him at the pass rush Summit. Like, we don't send him on the road to recruit. He doesn't leave here. Like, why? Because I want them around our players. Why? Because I don't want them to go back to the NFL. So like, when you're looking at where you want to play football, like we're telling you, this guy isn't a recruiter.
We're not even letting him go on the road. If your goal is to be developed, well, we're literally waving the flag of he's not a recruiter. He's a developer of people. And I say people because it's his strength is not just coaching football, and strength is discipline."
