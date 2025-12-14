Kenny Dillingham Discusses Loyalty to Arizona State, More

TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke with media following Saturday's practice - with a focus on contract talks with the program and his overall loyalty to Tempe.

Below is a partial transcript from the exchange, with select commentary to add context to what was said.

On Contract Extension Talks

"I know they, they sent, you know, my agent one after the last game. At some point I've been, I, that was the week that I had about a billion and a half meetings. So I'm not really involved in that. That's kind of my team. I coach football."

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman broke a report early Saturday morning that Dillingham and his camp were engaged in talks on a restructured contract - expect a resolution in the near future.

On Thoughts of Michigan Vacancy

"Yeah, I mean, I mean, I think that's cool, I guess. I mean, that's one of the best programs in the country. It's one country. It's one of the most it's one of the best goes in the country. I think everybody can agree there. We can attest to that that doesn't change how I feel about here. That doesn't change that my sister's believer. That doesn't change that my parents live three doors down. It doesn't change that my son's best friend is my sister's daughter, so none of that changes. It is one of the best jobs in America. It's a great opportunity."

There's no doubt that Michigan is a premier job in the nation, but his roots in Arizona - and love for Arizona State - are too much for the allure of the job to overcome.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Lack of Conversations About Open Jobs

"Yeah, I mean, I had one conversation with a school because the AD kept calling us right after the season. Said, Listen, I appreciate it, but that's that's not the for me, but I respect the, you know, the I respect you as a person, but it wasn't for a job. It was more as out of respect for somebody other than that. I still have not had any contact myself with anybody."

There were reports that previously circulated that Auburn and Florida had definite interest in Dillingham, but every program that has expressed interest has been rebuffed by the 35 year old's agent.

On Knowing Who Will, Won't Participate in Bowl Game

"I kind of do, but I don't want to go through a list, because I don't want to miss anybody. You know, it's just a different day and age. You know, we have two running backs right now that practiced today, just because, you know, some guys are cleaned up and, you know, other guys and decisions they make. Making for the betterment of themselves, which I support. I think that's the biggest thing, is I just want to see the best from our guys."

The running back room is a major case study surrounding vitality when it comes to fielding a complete team in bowl season - Raleek Brown's uncertain status, the unlikelihood of Kyson Brown making a return for the game, and other factors have murked the waters as far as who will receive significant reps in the game.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates touchdown with running back Kyson Brown (1) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

On Relationship With Roster

"My players and I, we joke around. I mean, we have, I feel like I have a really good relationship with our team, our players. You guys saw me out here today. Everybody's joking around. They're joking out that you guys are out here early with all your cameras there. I mean, they're just, that's the that's the nature of it. But they know what. They know, what my heart is. They know what I believe."

On Kyle Whittingham Stepping Down at Utah

"Very high respect for Kyle. Just unbelievable, unbelievable run. I mean, that's a guy who does not get enough credit that's could be the best coach in this generation, right? Definitely top five. In my mind, probably top three. He doesn't get enough credit for what he did. He did something remarkable for a long time, and I don't think he gets enough credit for really being one of the best coaches of this era. And I can say that with a lot of confidence that from inside the industry or the people around he was one of the best coach in this era, and I don't think he gets enough flowers."

Dillingham has frequently tabbed Whittingham as a major influence as far as how he approaches coaching. The Utah program should be just fine moving into the future, but it will be an adjustment period to face the Utes in a post-Whittingham era.

