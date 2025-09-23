Kenny Dillingham Talks Home‑Field Edge, Young Players Stepping Up
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke to the media in his weekly press conference on Monday in anticipation of Friday's battle with a top-25 team in TCU.
Three major takeaways from Dillingham's 30 minute session with media are below.
Derek Eusebio Looks to Continue Push for Playing Time
The unheralded former walk-on came through in a major way in clutch time in the victory over Baylor, and coach Dillingham couldn't be more pleased with what he has seen from the sophomore.
- "Just super intelligent, and he works. I mean, that's how he's grown, is he puts in work every day. He's intelligent, so he knows where to be. You know how many times you practice jet sweep with him last week zero? But guess what? He's done it in the past, and we trust him. So we just put him in there. After he got momentum, we're like, you know what? We can trust this dude. Let's, let's keep playing them however we got to do it. Let's, let's under think the coaching and overthink the player, right? That's a player's game. So we just said, how do we get him the ball? And we did it."
Finding Balance Between Tyson, Others an Emphasis
Dillingham recognizes that he needs to do a better job of setting his team up offensively and creating a balance between targeting/relying on Tyson while also keeping others involved in the passing game.
- "Yeah, I think some of it is, you know, we're scheming, you know, potentially. JT, up and some man things. So then when people bracket, man, you know, our answer may not be, you know, attacking them downfield.
- "So I think we got to do some different things, opposite JT, with how teams are going to start playing them, and how teams have played them schematically, which can help us. So I think that starts with me to fix that problem."
- "We got to be better at our perimeter blocking. You know, we're not having as many explosive plays. You know, whether it's running backs, tight ends, just blocking in space wide receivers, and those explosive plays, the teams are going to bracket a player, a double team a player. Well, naturally they're down a human being."
- "Well, if they're down a person, there's one less person over here whether you run it or throw it. So if you run it, you should have more explosive runs if you throw it. We got to create better leverages and angles for that. So I think it's just a combination of things that we got to do away from if people want to bracket them."
Expect heavy doses of Chamon Metayer and a potential breakout game from Jaren Hamilton - after the Alabama transfer was once again on the doorstep of another game-breaking play on Saturday.
Sun Devils Need For Home-Field Advantage
Arizona State has not dropped a game at Mountain America Stadium since the final game of the 2023 season against rival Arizona.
Dillingham is imploring fans to show up once again for the 6 P.M. kickoff in what is one of the most vital games of the season.
- "Yeah, it's been unbelievable playing at home. You know, we need that this week. Oh, this is one of the games that I've said this is going to be a critical game to our season. Said it from dating back to when the schedule came out was we have a really, really good TCU team with a really good quarterback coming in on a Friday night, high emotions, right before a bye week like this, we got to push all the eggs, or all the eggs, or the chips, whatever, haven't slept much, into the middle, right?
And we need the fans there. And we just don't need you there. Need you loud like we need to make an impact on Friday night for our players, because we've been showing up. We've been great. I mean, the atmosphere has been awesome. Let's continue to build on that and Friday night, let's make you know this the place to be on Friday night."
The Sun Devils also have Texas Tech, Houston, West Virginia, and Arizona remaining on their 2025 home slate - will they go undefeated for a second consecutive season?
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
