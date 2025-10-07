All Sun Devils

Kenny Dillingham Updates Arizona State's Injury Report

The Sun Devils will receive a key re-enforcement in week seven.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) reacts with defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- The 21st-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to move to 3-0 in conference play off of a timely off week in response to two major Big 12 conference victories.

The next challenge is the Utah Utes - a top 25 caliber team that is headlined by built-up trenches on both sides of the ball, an improved quarterback situation, and a unique offense that came with the change at the QB position.

Nov 4, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham speaks with Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham before a game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The hope had been that the bye week would lend time for key players to return for the battle in Salt Lake City - head coach Kenny Dillingham didn't sound too optimistic about potential returns during this time last week.

The head man provided at least a small tidbit of positive news in his weekly press conference on Monday, confirming that a key starting player is set to return from an extended absence.

“Other than (Jalen) Moss is back - he’ll be back for the game. Zac Swanson will more than likely be out. And trying to think, you know, X (Alford) will be out for the game. Other than that, not many other guys that have a status change.”

Arizona State defensive line coach Diron Reynolds works with lineman Zac Swanson (92) during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 12, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Exploring Each Player's Status

  • Moss is set to come back for week seven's game following being out since the second half of the opening game against Northern Arizona. The starting slot receiver will add a wrinkle to the offense that hadn't been consistently present in the weeks since. Expect Jaren Hamilton, Derek Eusebio, and others to factor into the offense despite the return.
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Derek Eusebio (83) runs after the catch for 61 yards against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
  • Dillingham hinted that the program was hoping for Alford to make a return from an undisclosed injury for the Texas Tech game. Alford has been out since the win over Texas State in week three. Adrian "Boogie" Wilson has done an incredibly admirable job in relief.
  • Swanson appears unlikely to play after spending several months recovering from a foot injury suffered at the tail end of spring camp. The defensive tackle played against TCU, but seems to be out of the fold once again. Expect Blazen Lono-Wong and others to step in on a rotational basis.
Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Montana Warren (7) pulls on Northern Arizona Lumberjacks wide receiver Joey Stout (13) during a football game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Montana Warren and Zyrus Fiaseu are also seemingly going to miss this game. Fiaseu was a late-week addition to the injury report against Baylor and subsequently missed the TCU game. Warren has been out since the Baylor game - Kyndrich Breedlove has played high-level football in relief.

Arizona State-Utah is set to kickoff at 7:15 P.M Arizona time on Saturday night.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks on against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

