Kenny Dillingham Updates Arizona State's Injury Report
TEMPE -- The 21st-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to move to 3-0 in conference play off of a timely off week in response to two major Big 12 conference victories.
The next challenge is the Utah Utes - a top 25 caliber team that is headlined by built-up trenches on both sides of the ball, an improved quarterback situation, and a unique offense that came with the change at the QB position.
The hope had been that the bye week would lend time for key players to return for the battle in Salt Lake City - head coach Kenny Dillingham didn't sound too optimistic about potential returns during this time last week.
The head man provided at least a small tidbit of positive news in his weekly press conference on Monday, confirming that a key starting player is set to return from an extended absence.
“Other than (Jalen) Moss is back - he’ll be back for the game. Zac Swanson will more than likely be out. And trying to think, you know, X (Alford) will be out for the game. Other than that, not many other guys that have a status change.”
Exploring Each Player's Status
- Moss is set to come back for week seven's game following being out since the second half of the opening game against Northern Arizona. The starting slot receiver will add a wrinkle to the offense that hadn't been consistently present in the weeks since. Expect Jaren Hamilton, Derek Eusebio, and others to factor into the offense despite the return.
- Dillingham hinted that the program was hoping for Alford to make a return from an undisclosed injury for the Texas Tech game. Alford has been out since the win over Texas State in week three. Adrian "Boogie" Wilson has done an incredibly admirable job in relief.
- Swanson appears unlikely to play after spending several months recovering from a foot injury suffered at the tail end of spring camp. The defensive tackle played against TCU, but seems to be out of the fold once again. Expect Blazen Lono-Wong and others to step in on a rotational basis.
Montana Warren and Zyrus Fiaseu are also seemingly going to miss this game. Fiaseu was a late-week addition to the injury report against Baylor and subsequently missed the TCU game. Warren has been out since the Baylor game - Kyndrich Breedlove has played high-level football in relief.
Arizona State-Utah is set to kickoff at 7:15 P.M Arizona time on Saturday night.
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on previewing key individual Utah players ahead of the Sun Devil football game on Saturday here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!